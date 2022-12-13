Read full article on original website
Man charged after 2 teens shot in parked car
A 19-year-old from Cleveland faces several charges after two teen girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights.
cleveland19.com
Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
Police: Concord Twp. woman let 13-year-old granddaughter smoke pot
A Concord Township grandmother is facing charges after police say she let her granddaughter smoke pot with her. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Tuesday at a home on Lindsey Hollow Road. The 13-year old granddaughter told police she took four hits from a glass pipe her grandmother gave her. Police have not […]
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask for information on double shooting
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
Two teens found shot in the road in Elyria
Elyria police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenagers.
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
Thief steals inoperable car from that state up north: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to Sonesta Extended Stay at 3:29 a.m. Dec. 13 for a report of a stolen car. The woman said she had parked her car with Michigan plates in the lot facing Interstate 71 at 2 p.m. Dec. 12. She said the car would not turn over unless it was jump-started.
cleveland19.com
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
cleveland19.com
93-year-old woman strikes pedestrian in fatal Lorain County crash, troopers say
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 93-year-old woman struck and killed a 75-year-old man on Thursday evening. Troopers say a 2017 Ford Focus was being driven westbound on State Route 18, east of Gore Orphanage Road by a 93-year-old, of Wellington. A pedestrian,...
2 teens injured in Euclid drive-by shooting: Police
Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
Cleveland man pleads guilty to selling heroin, fentanyl that killed Willowick man
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man admitted Thursday to selling a mixture of drugs containing fentanyl to a Willowick man, who later died. Rubin Austin, 54, pleaded guilty in to eight federal charges, including selling heroin, fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue that killed Thomas Demarco, 30. The plea agreement...
cleveland19.com
Judge orders evaluation for man convicted of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who kidnapped a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November must undergo a competency evaluation, a federal judge ordered Wednesday afternoon. Jonathan Stinnett pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James Gwin in March. His sentencing was originally set for the afternoon of Dec. 15. However,...
Man, 75, struck and killed by vehicle while walking along road in Lorain County
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 75-year-old man walking along a road Thursday night was killed when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 93-year-old woman. Stanley Burton, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ohio 18 (Norwalk Road), just east of Gore Orphanage Road, after he was struck at about 6:36 p.m., the State Highway Patrol says.
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Man accused of killing Louisiana woman with assault rifle arrested in Akron: US Marshals
A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
Man arrested in fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
An arrest has been made after a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash on November 12 in Geauga County.
Police presence closes Paxton Road in Cleveland
Paxton Road was closed between Barrington and Irvington Avenues due to a police presence in the area Thursday morning.
