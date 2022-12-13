ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

cleveland19.com

Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday. The shooting happened just before 4 pm. The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue. The male was taken to...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask for information on double shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon. Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m. They have been identified as Marius Aiden...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
CLEVELAND, OH

