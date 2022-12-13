Raven-Symone Suits Up in Towering Platform Loafers With Wife Miranda Maday at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

Raven-Symoné was sharply suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere in Los Angeles. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre, the three-time Emmy Award-winning actress posed for photos on the blue carpet alongside her wife Miranda Maday.

Symoné stepped out in a three-piece maroon power suit. Her ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket that had sleek lapels, side slant pockets and red and white polka-dot pocket square. ” The Cheetah Girls” star complemented the overcoat with a coordinating vest and matching pleated trousers. Taking things up a notch, Symoné accessorized with red-tinted sunglasses and a gold choker necklace.

When it came down to the shoes, the entertainer gave her ensemble a towering boost with a pair of platform loafers . The shiny silhouette had a square toe and a chunky stacked heel.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men , yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Symoné’s wife Miranda Maday followed in her footsteps and also opted for a suit by Tanner Fletcher. Maday’s suit featured brown and white fringe details on the hem of her blazer and pants leg. For footwear, she seemingly completed her look with shiny brown boots.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

