Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Here are the top features of Apple’s iOS 16.2 update
Here’s the list of all things you’ll get to experience with iOS 16.2. Historically, Apple has encrypted sensitive data like passwords while storing it in iCloud. Now the company is launching end-to-end encryption for most data with a new Advanced Data Protection mode. Emails, contacts and calendar events aren’t end-to-end encrypted, as those services are based on unencrypted standard protocols. If you activate Advanced Data Protection, it means that only you can access your device’s data by authenticating your identity on a trusted device like an iPhone or a Mac. If anyone else tries to decrypt the data — including Apple — they’ll likely find gibberish.
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
iPhone Flip concept shows a gorgeous foldable iPhone from every angle
The latest renders of the rumored iPhone Flip suggest a 2023 release and a familiar foldable clamshell phone design.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
CNET
Grab 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro for Just $200 (and Save $50)
There's plenty to love when it comes to Apple's AirPods Pro. The first generation is discontinued and there are AirPods Pro 2 that are also great headphones, but the second-gen AirPods Pro are worth checking out. While these headphones typically retail for $250 on Amazon and the Apple site, for...
Gizmodo
Apple Update Day: What to Expect With iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
Apple Watch and iPhone users, it’s update day. The iOS 16.2 update is currently rolling out to the iPhone 14 and all other compatible devices. The update includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud data like Notes and Photos, just as Apple teased at WWDC earlier in the year. Apple says the encryption applies to 23 categories of data and that your information is protected even in a breach. But there’s plenty of other changes, too.
OnePlus Surprises Everyone By Announcing A Mechanical Keyboard
The next product launch from OnePlus isn't a smartphone, a smartwatch, or even a tablet. Instead, the company plans to launch a mechanical keyboard.
Apple iPad Cyber Monday sales are ending soon: Don't miss on big savings like $300 off the 2021 iPad Pro
Apple's iPad tablets are on sale for Cyber Monday, so this is your last day to save hundreds of dollars on the iPad Mini, Air, and Pro — plus accessories.
The Verge
Belkin’s Continuity Camera mount for desktops is here
When Belkin released its Continuity Camera mount for Mac laptops in October, it promised that a version for desktops would be coming soon. Now, it’s finally here. You can get the accessory that attaches to your display and magnetically holds your phone so you can use it as a webcam from the Apple Store for $29.95 — though it is worth noting that price may not stick around, as Belkin spokesperson Cassie Pineda tells me that the correct price is $39.95 and that the company is working on getting it fixed.
ZDNet
20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
CNET
iOS 16.2 Is Out Now. Here's How to Download the Latest iPhone Update
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has just released iOS 16.2. The latest software update for the iPhone brings several new features to iOS 16, including Apple Music Sing, which allows you to adjust the volume for vocals so you can sing along to your favorite songs, and Apple Advanced Protection, a privacy feature that adds end-to-end encryption to several components of iCloud, including text message backups, photos, notes and more.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
The best MacBook in 2022
Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
ZDNet
This iPad Pro USB-C hub is there when you need it
I think my M2-powered iPad Pro is amazing. It's got the power to handle all the tasks I throw at it, and that 12.9-inch display is amazing in every way a display can be. But it has a weakness. That one USB-C port. It's a bit restrictive. Having the Magic...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s first (and only) 65-inch OLED TV is $500 off right now
If you’re shopping for the best TV deals among the highest quality TVs, Best Buy has what may be the best of all deals for you in the Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED 4K smart TV. You can save $500 if you buy this Samsung model on sale for $1,800 instead of its regular $2,300 price. If you want a TV with the top new video and audio technology to continue to serve you and your family for years, don’t wait or you may be disappointed when the S96B sells out.
Phone Arena
Apple doesn't need to convert the iPhone from the Lightning port to USB-C until iPhone 17
Last month, the European Council (EC) approved Parliament's common charger legislation requiring that electronic devices must have a USB-C charging port. And that includes the iPhone. Today, according to Cult of Mac, the EC decided that the new rule will take effect on December 28th, 2024. So that means that while Apple could replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port on next year's iPhone 15 series, it won't be required to do so by the EC until it launches the iPhone 17 presumably in September 2025.
Comments / 0