ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 7

just me
2d ago

He should know all about that kind of stuff he’s been lying to people forever just like those people in the caravan they’re lying and community illegal crimes

Reply
4
Big Tex
2d ago

Then let the catholic church kick in a few billion on aid!

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

Catholic Church in Rome restores handshakes during mass

The Catholic Church reintroduced handshakes during mass, according to a report Saturday. The continued loosening of pandemic-era protocols by the church was relayed in a letter from the Italian Bishops’ Conference, publicized by the country’s public broadcaster, RAI, and other Italian media. “It will be possible to restore the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace,” the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) said in a letter to bishops published on its website. Handshakes typically occur with the “sign of peace,” which comes after the Lord’s prayer and before the sacrament of Holy Communion in the Catholic mass. During the pandemic the greeting was prohibited, and last year the CEI partially restored the greeting but only through eye contact or a bow of the head.
People

Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Conversation U.S.

Who were the 3 wise men who visited Jesus?

Christmas Nativity scenes around the world feature a familiar cast of characters: Jesus, Mary, Joseph, an angel or two, some barnyard animals, shepherds and, of course, the three wise men led by a star. Within the New Testament, the story of the wise men is found only in the Gospel...
Andrei Tapalaga

2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God

2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Vice

Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage

Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity

This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Upworthy

Woman sent to orphanage to survive the Holocaust is surprised with family mementos by kind stranger

Blanche Fixler avoided being killed in the Holocaust because her aunt placed her in an orphanage when she was six years old during the Nazi invasion of Europe. According to The Washington Post, her father ended up in a labor camp in Siberia, while her mother, grandmother and two elder siblings were murdered along with 450,000 other Jews at the Belzec extermination camp in Poland. Since her family's flat was ransacked by the Nazis, Fixler assumed all of her family mementos were long lost. After moving to the United States following the war, Fixler—who is 86 years old and resides in New York—spent years wishing she had pictures from her childhood.
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.
Ingram Atkinson

Christianity was not the same after the largest pandemic in history

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
NBC News

NBC News

561K+
Followers
63K+
Post
364M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy