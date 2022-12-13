ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney investor sues over company’s response to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rw09_0jhAlwtS00

A Disney investor claimed the Mouse House created a “far-reaching” financial risk for itself by opposing Florida’s controversial so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, according to a new lawsuit.

The 22-page suit filed late Friday from investor Kenneth Simeone demands that Disney turn over its internal records about its opposition to the law limiting instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.

By criticizing the law, Disney lost control over tax and improvement issues on the Orlando-based theme park, the suit said.

“The financial repercussions from Disney’s actions, and resulting harm to the company and its stockholders, have been swift and severe,” Simeone alleged in court papers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GowE0_0jhAlwtS00
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Florida bill into law in March.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Disney did not returns requests for comment.

According to Bloomberg News , the lawsuit is a so-called “books and records” action, demanding documents that can be used to later sue Disney directors over the decision to oppose the Florida law. Delaware judges often grant such file requests, Bloomberg said.

The “Don’t Say Gay” conflict blew up under Disney’s former CEO Bob Chapek, who initially wobbled on his response to the bill, opting not to weigh in. Drawing ire from Disney employees, Chapek came out against the bill, vowing that Disney would pause all political donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGuTM_0jhAlwtS00
Disney World was stripped of its special municipal district, after the company opposed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.
AFP via Getty Images

In late March, DeSantis moved quickly to sign the bill into law. Weeks later, DeSantis signed legislation that would eliminate Disney’s special-municipal district, called “Reedy Creek,” which the company had operated in the state since the late 1960s.

The dissolution of Reedy Creek means that Disney lost control of decisions about taxation, infrastructure improvements for the theme park and its surrounding areas, and could be on the hook for billions in additional debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gl2g9_0jhAlwtS00
Relations between Disney and Florida have improved somewhat since CEO Bob Iger returned to the company.
Getty Images for Disney

Disney’s board ousted Chapek in late November amid tepid financial results and after a slew of PR gaffes, replacing him with longtime CEO Bob Iger. Iger, who had stepped away from the top job two years earlier, has stressed Florida’s importance to the company. According to reports, the Sunshine State is softening its approach and is drafting a revision to the deal .

Comments / 9

Lisa Reisman
2d ago

Go woke be broke, change your mind you’ll be fine. Stop letting politics control you.

Reply
10
ProAmerican
2d ago

Politics over profits, woke over common sense...all very bad for business...

Reply
12
Related
New York Post

John Travolta can’t offload $5M Maine mansion Kirstie Alley first showed him

Nearly two years trying, John Travolta is having a tough time selling his 20-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Maine. The star first listed the home in February 2021 — seven months following the death of his wife Kelly Preston. Located in Isleboro, Travolta has kept the initial $5 million price tag, despite a brief moment off the market. Travolta, 68, designed the home with Preston back in 1991, when they were just newlyweds. His late “Look Who’s Talking” co-star and fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley was the one who first showed them the property at the time. Spanning 10,830 square feet, the whimsical...
MAINE STATE
New York Post

‘Ellen’ producer warned Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, staff to not ‘keep in pain’ in eerie video

An eerie video has surfaced of a former executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” standing in front of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who was found Tuesday after he died by suicide — and telling the show’s crew, “Don’t keep in the pain,” as the talk show wrapped last spring. “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” then-EP Andy Lassner is seen urging gathered workers in the haunting clip, posted to Instagram Wednesday by Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros. The short video shows Lassner in front of Boss and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Twitter appears to ban journalists, critics of new CEO Elon Musk

Twitter appeared to suspend the accounts of at least half a dozen journalists late Thursday — including some who had been critical of Elon Musk and his $44 billion dollar takeover of the social media platform. A number of accounts suspended belonged to journalists who had recently covered the dispute between Musk, 51, and a Twitter account operated by a Florida college freshman that monitors the tech mogul’s private jet flights. It wasn’t immediately clear why the accounts were taken down. Twitter didn’t immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan and Drew Harwell...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Actor Columbus Short shares ‘theory’ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss may have lost his ‘whole life savings’

“Stomp the Yard” star Columbus Short has shared his unsubstantiated “theory” about what he thinks could have led dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss to die by suicide earlier this week. The 40-year-old actor — who appeared with Boss in the 2010 “Stomp” sequel, “Homecoming” — posted a since-deleted video to Instagram on Thursday in which he claimed that Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ, also 40, may have “invested in something that took his whole life savings.” “People made investments, people do a lot of things — this is just a theory,” Short stated in the 1½-minute clip, which was screen recorded and posted on Twitter. “What...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Sued Over Genie+ System

The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to lawsuits, and it seems they’ll now have to face another one. Disney is currently involved in 2 lawsuits (one related to Disneyland and another related to Disney World) about its Park Pass system. Lawsuits have also been brought against Disney in relation to the Rise of the Resistance ride design and even movie releases. But now a huge Disney system is the subject of a lawsuit — this time, it’s all about Genie+.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One

Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
68K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy