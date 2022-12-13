Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Actress In The Cancelled Game Of Thrones Spinoff Shares Her Feelings On What Happened
Denise Gough was set to appear in the Game of Thrones prequel Bloodmoon before it got the ax by HBO.
The Verge
The first teaser for the Barbie movie shows that life in plastic is fantastic
Right now, theaters are very blue, but by next summer, that’ll change to a bright shade of pink. In anticipation, Warner Bros. released the very first teaser trailer for the Barbie movie today. It starts out as an homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, only, you know, with dolls instead of monoliths. It then gives just the briefest glimpse of the candy-coated live-action world of the film itself.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
PEOPLE Picks the Best TV Shows of 2022
There's no fat on The Bear: just eight episodes, and only one of them stretching much beyond 30 minutes. But it's extraordinarily rich. Manhattan chef Carmen Berzatto (Shameless's Jeremy Allen White, with a maestro's mop of hair) returns home to Chicago to run the family restaurant after his brother's death by suicide. It's a comfy, sloppy, run-of-the-mill place, and Carmy tries to organize the kitchen along the lines of the Michelin-starred establishments he's known. That's the source of much of the comedy, which is anchored by terrific dialogue — fluid and naturalistic (the show was originally conceived as a film). But the strongest flavor is often a deep, biting sorrow as Carmy comes to grips with the loss of his drug-addicted brother. The finale kicks off with Carmy trapped in a nightmare — a cooking show gone wrong — followed by a seven-minute monologue in which he finally pours out all the emotions he's been keeping tied behind his apron strings. You'll cry like you're slicing onions. (Streaming on FX on Hulu)
The Verge
Henry Cavill to star in live-action Warhammer project for Amazon
Noted Warhammer nerd Henry Cavill is set to do a little something more than paint elaborate figures: he’s going to feature in a new Warhammer live-action project on Amazon. Reports of the project first surfaced last night, and this morning, Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “For...
Netflix TV Exec Weighs In: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Henry Cavill’s ‘Witcher’ Exit and ‘Stunning’ Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’
When Netflix renewed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” last month, the streamer was careful not to call the next chapter of the comic book adaptation a second season — but did not explain why. The reason: Netflix is considering releasing the next installment in batches a la “Stranger Things” Season 4, rather than its traditional binge model. “Everything is on the table when it comes to ‘Sandman,’” Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander tells Variety. “It’s an innovative show.” That “everything is on the table” approach seems to be one Netflix, which launched its ad-supported tier last month, is embracing with...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Theo James Justifies Cameron’s Smarmy Ways in ‘White Lotus Sicily’
Cameron from 'The White Lotus Sicily' might not be a stand-up guy, but Theo James says there's a reason for the character's behavior.
Collider
'Copenhagen Cowboy': Release Date, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far
Nordic noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy is the latest Danish mystery set to enthrall audiences everywhere. Nicolas Winding Refn, the creative mind behind 2011's Drive starring Ryan Gosling and 2016's The Neon Demon with Elle Fanning, is the series creator and director of Copenhagen Cowboy. It is his first Danish language project since the end of the Pusher trilogy in 2005, which introduced the world to the talented Mads Mikkelsen and cemented Refn's status as an auteur film director. Speaking about the project, Refn has said, "With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”
Polygon
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
The Verge
Netflix’s Gudetama show is meh (in a good way)
Of all the many Sanrio characters, none speak to me quite like Gudetama: a genderless, aimless egg that wants nothing besides some soy sauce and to be left alone. Same. The character makes for adorable stickers and T-shirts, and now it’s being stretched out into its own series on Netflix. It seems entirely unnecessary, and it mostly is — we don’t really need to know any more about Gudetama other than its distinct lack of motivation. Even still, the show — dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure — manages to be just charming enough to justify its brief run. Whereas many TV shows can be exhausting, Gudetama is instead viewing for when you’re exhausted.
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
