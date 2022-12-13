There's no fat on The Bear: just eight episodes, and only one of them stretching much beyond 30 minutes. But it's extraordinarily rich. Manhattan chef Carmen Berzatto (Shameless's Jeremy Allen White, with a maestro's mop of hair) returns home to Chicago to run the family restaurant after his brother's death by suicide. It's a comfy, sloppy, run-of-the-mill place, and Carmy tries to organize the kitchen along the lines of the Michelin-starred establishments he's known. That's the source of much of the comedy, which is anchored by terrific dialogue — fluid and naturalistic (the show was originally conceived as a film). But the strongest flavor is often a deep, biting sorrow as Carmy comes to grips with the loss of his drug-addicted brother. The finale kicks off with Carmy trapped in a nightmare — a cooking show gone wrong — followed by a seven-minute monologue in which he finally pours out all the emotions he's been keeping tied behind his apron strings. You'll cry like you're slicing onions. (Streaming on FX on Hulu)

