WDW News Today
New Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available With ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Pre-Orders
A new version of the Cal Kestis Legacy Lightsaber hilt is available with pre-orders of the “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Collector’s Edition. Cameron Monaghan, who portrays Cal Kestis in the “Star Wars” games, showed off the lightsaber at the Game Awards 2022. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” is a follow up to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”
The Verge
Tidal is testing a new DJ session feature for HiFi Plus subscribers
Tidal, the high-bitrate quality music streaming service, is testing a new feature that lets its HiFi Plus subscribers play DJ. Participants of the service’s Early Access Program can switch from playing music just for themselves to a DJ session, which then provides a link that can be sent to friends who can listen in.
The Verge
Vampire Survivors might finally be getting vampires in new expansion
Despite the name, Vampire Survivors currently doesn’t have any vampires among its 41 playable characters and hordes of enemies, but that could change with the game’s first DLC expansion. On the Steam page for the newly announced expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, developer Poncle is hinting that we might finally see vampires in the game.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
IGN
Transformers: Reactivate is an Online Action Game Developed by Splash Damage
At The Game Awards 2022, British developer Splash Damage announced its latest project, Transformers: Reactivate — an online action game coming to PC and consoles. Transformers: Reactive will have players "explore a fresh, new story within the Transformers universe." In a press release detailing the new project, Splash Damage claims Transformers: Reactivate will allow players to "fully immerse themselves in the universe like never before" and will have the option to play as some of their favorite characters from the franchise as they fight The Legion.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam, gets swiftly deleted
The release date has seemingly been spoiled ahead of an expected reveal
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
Polygon
The Witcher 3 hits even harder in a post-Cyberpunk 2077 world
The “next-gen” upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is almost here, and I’ve spent a few days playing through the first few hours of the game (very leisurely) to see what it’s like. I’ve got good news: It is, in fact, a complete Witcher 3 experience with some light quality-of-life improvements and a substantial graphical upgrade. It also still serves as a high-water mark in RPG design, to the extent that it still makes other games look dimmer by comparison.
The Verge
Amazon is publishing the next Tomb Raider game
Amazon’s latest foray into video game publishing will star Lara Croft. The company announced a new deal with developer Crystal Dynamics, which will see it publish the next entry in the long-running Tomb Raider series. Crystal Dynamics will handle development, with Amazon “providing full support and publishing the game globally.”
Engadget
'Final Fantasy XVI' arrives on PlayStation 5 June 22nd
The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.
The Verge
Tim Sweeney wants Epic to help build a metaverse that’s actually positive
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney laid out what he called his “grand vision” for the company in a livestream on Thursday, and it might not be surprising that the company that builds Fortnite wants to help usher in the best version of the metaverse. While the metaverse doesn’t...
Armored Core 6: Release date, trailer, gameplay, leaks, and everything we know
Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has announced Armored Core 6, a new entry in the studio's classic mecha series. Here's everything we know about it, including its release date, gameplay style, story premise, and more.
The Verge
Henry Cavill to star in live-action Warhammer project for Amazon
Noted Warhammer nerd Henry Cavill is set to do a little something more than paint elaborate figures: he’s going to feature in a new Warhammer live-action project on Amazon. Reports of the project first surfaced last night, and this morning, Cavill confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “For...
The Verge
Fortnite just kicked off its latest anime collab with My Hero Academia
The world of Fortnite is about to get even more anime. Starting at 7AM ET today, the battle royale game will kick off its latest anime crossover, this time with My Hero Academia. The collab will include four characters from the series available to purchase in the item shop —...
The Verge
Kentucky Route Zero joins Netflix’s mobile games lineup
The esoteric indie title Kentucky Route Zero will be available Tuesday on iOS and Android as part of Netflix’s suite of mobile games. The narrative-focused game seems like one that will lend itself well to a mobile format, and after a more than six-month wait since publisher Annapurna Interactive said Kentucky Route Zero would be coming to phones, you can now get lost in its weird world from the smartphone in your pocket.
The Verge
Valve answers our burning Steam Deck questions — including a possible Steam Controller 2
Nine months ago, I wrote that the Steam Deck wasn’t ready. Many of you clearly disagreed: the handheld gaming PC has been the top-selling item on Steam for 30 of the past 41 weeks. Being the “early access game console” didn’t keep this affordable, portable gaming computer down. Frankly,...
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
The Verge
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on PS5 in fall 2023
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation’s Insomniac Games will officially be launching on PS5 in fall 2023, Sony announced on Thursday. While we don’t have any more specific timing than that launch window, it means that there will be one more major game for next year that you might want to add to your list of things to look forward to.
