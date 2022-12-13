ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Ars Technica

Twitter running major brands’ ads with extremist tweets—until they get flagged

After the US Department of Health and Human Services realized its promoted tweet about updated COVID vaccines was appearing on Twitter pages of white nationalist accounts, the agency told The Washington Post it promptly moved to remove the ads from Twitter. But their promoted tweets weren’t the only ones populating near extremist tweets.
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali

Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
techaiapp.com

Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp

Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
The Verge

Tidal is testing a new DJ session feature for HiFi Plus subscribers

Tidal, the high-bitrate quality music streaming service, is testing a new feature that lets its HiFi Plus subscribers play DJ. Participants of the service’s Early Access Program can switch from playing music just for themselves to a DJ session, which then provides a link that can be sent to friends who can listen in.
Business Insider

5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories

You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
petapixel.com

Google Photos is Dumbing Down its Location Estimation Feature

Google is changing how Photos estimates missing photo locations and will no longer use information from Location History for new photos and videos when camera location settings are turned off. Photos can have locations embedded in them if users have turned on camera location settings or if a location is...
Digital Trends

How to block people on Snapchat

Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Engadget

Giphy is adding alt text to make GIFs more accessible

More people will be able to understand what's happening in GIFs. is looking to improve and help more people understand what the platform's GIFs are depicting with the help of alt text descriptions. It has with a content accessibility solutions provider called Scribely to add descriptive text to the platform's content. Screen readers will be able to read the alt text aloud, which will help visually impaired folks to know what's happening in a .
The Verge

Elon Musk starts banning critical journalists from Twitter

Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters who cover Elon Musk, including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The Intercept’s Micah Lee, and Mashable’s Matt Binder, Aaron Rupar, and Tony Webster. This evening, Musk logged in to a Twitter Space to try to explain why and ran a poll asking when the journalists should be unbanned — in both instances, things didn’t exactly go his way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy