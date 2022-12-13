Read full article on original website
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Woman off Work With Back Pain Fired After Posting Dancing Videos on TikTok
The employee had reportedly been off work for nearly nine months when the videos were discovered.
Ars Technica
Twitter running major brands’ ads with extremist tweets—until they get flagged
After the US Department of Health and Human Services realized its promoted tweet about updated COVID vaccines was appearing on Twitter pages of white nationalist accounts, the agency told The Washington Post it promptly moved to remove the ads from Twitter. But their promoted tweets weren’t the only ones populating near extremist tweets.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Elon Musk tried to get rid of Twitter bots by blocking hundreds of thousands of accounts, but accidentally impacted many legitimate users
The main telecom providers in India and Russia were all blocked from Twitter before employees reversed the block due to complaints, Platformer reported.
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
See a New Photo of World's Only Nonuplets After They Arrived Home 'Safe and Sound' in Mali
Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — at a clinic in Morocco more than a year ago and brought them home earlier this week The world's only nonuplets were photographed at home in Mali for the first time since they were born last year. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies — five girls and four boys — in Morocco in May 2021. The children, who were born at 30 weeks and weighed between about 1-2 lbs., spent months...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
Here Are 19 "Boomer" Behaviors Millennials Are Admitting They Partake In
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
The Verge
Tidal is testing a new DJ session feature for HiFi Plus subscribers
Tidal, the high-bitrate quality music streaming service, is testing a new feature that lets its HiFi Plus subscribers play DJ. Participants of the service’s Early Access Program can switch from playing music just for themselves to a DJ session, which then provides a link that can be sent to friends who can listen in.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
Business Insider
5 ways to download or save your Instagram Stories
You can download an active Instagram Story shared by your own profile in a few ways. To download your own Instagram story, you can save it to your phone, highlights, or archive. Downloading your story on a computer, or downloading someone else's story, requires third-party apps. Instagram's popularity allows you...
Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water at the Avatar 2 Premiere
Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the Avatar 2: The Wave of Water red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
petapixel.com
Google Photos is Dumbing Down its Location Estimation Feature
Google is changing how Photos estimates missing photo locations and will no longer use information from Location History for new photos and videos when camera location settings are turned off. Photos can have locations embedded in them if users have turned on camera location settings or if a location is...
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Twitter 'kept a secret blacklist of accounts and topics to stop them trending'
Twitter has been accused of keeping a 'secret blacklist' of topics and accounts with the intention of stopping them trending, according to new documents published on Thursday by Bari Weiss.
Engadget
Giphy is adding alt text to make GIFs more accessible
More people will be able to understand what's happening in GIFs. is looking to improve and help more people understand what the platform's GIFs are depicting with the help of alt text descriptions. It has with a content accessibility solutions provider called Scribely to add descriptive text to the platform's content. Screen readers will be able to read the alt text aloud, which will help visually impaired folks to know what's happening in a .
The Verge
Elon Musk starts banning critical journalists from Twitter
Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters who cover Elon Musk, including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell, The Intercept’s Micah Lee, and Mashable’s Matt Binder, Aaron Rupar, and Tony Webster. This evening, Musk logged in to a Twitter Space to try to explain why and ran a poll asking when the journalists should be unbanned — in both instances, things didn’t exactly go his way.
