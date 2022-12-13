ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Kyler Murray Knee Injury

By Donnie Druin
The mood was somber as Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury took the podium and addressed media members after likely losing quarterback Kyler Murray for the season.

2022 hasn't been easy for the Arizona Cardinals.

Yet things somehow went from bad to worse when quarterback Kyler Murray went down with what is now believed to be a serious knee injury on just the third play from scrimmage of Monday night's loss to New England.

Arizona, already essentially out of the mix at 4-8 heading into Week 14, has all but officially seen their season come to an end with just four weeks remaining.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it was tough to see Murray go down the way he did.

"It's tough. There's no doubt. You see teams go through it every week, but (when) you lose your starter in the third play of the game—a non contact kind of deal— it's just tough to watch and see. You've got to be able to rebound and continue to play the game though," he told reporters after the game.

"He was just kind of asking what was going on from the medical staff, and obviously it didn't look good. I've never seen him in that type of shape, so I assumed it wasn't good."

