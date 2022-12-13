ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleidoscope: Watch Trailer for Netflix Heist Series That Spans 25 Years and Streams Differently for Each Viewer

Netflix has released a trailer for Kaleidoscope , its new heist drama/anthology series that consists of eight episodes spanning 25 years and which can be watched in (almost) any order.

Premiering Sunday, Jan. 1 and looooosely inspired by a real-life story where $70 billion in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope (fka Jigsaw ) follows a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on their heels, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals,” the synopsis tells us.

The eight episodes, as titled below, take place anywhere from 24 years before the epic heist to six months after. After each viewer watches an intro asset titled “Black,” Netflix will randomly cue up subsequent episodes, always ending with the “White” finale — giving each user a “different immersive viewing experience.”

“Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist”
“Green: 7 Years Before the Heist”
“Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist”
“Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist”
“Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist”
“Red: The Morning After the Heist”
“Pink: 6 Months After”
“White: The Heist” (finale)

The anthology stars Giancarlo Esposito ( Breaking Bad, Revolution ), Paz Vega ( The OA ), Rufus Sewell ( The Man in the High Castle ), Tati Gabrielle ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ), Peter Mark Kendall ( The Americans ), Rosaline Elbay ( Qabeel ), Jai Courtney ( Stateless ), Niousha Noor ( Here and Now ), comedian Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son ( Servant ) and Hemky Madera ( Queen of the South ). ( Get full character details here .)

