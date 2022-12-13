Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgersAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Historic Imperial Sugar Company building is the focus of possible a re-use plan
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A big part of Sugar Land’s past is at the center of a project just getting off the ground. "This was our start,” said Sugar Land Deputy Director of Economic Development Devon Rodriguez. The city recently started discussing with the community a potential...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
PLANetizen
Gentrification in Houston’s Rapidly Changing East End
In an essay adapted from his book Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us To Connect And Innovate and published on Next City, William Fulton describes two approaches to development in the East End, a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in Houston, Texas. Fulton describes the area’s history as “a traditionally Hispanic...
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
All new Crown Pizza opens this week in Katy
Crown Pizza is now part of the Neches Restaurant Group
PLANetizen
Houston Becoming a Region of Renters
The Houston region, famous for single-family sprawl, is quickly becoming a region of renters, reports Kennedy Sessions in the Houston Chronicle. “Overall, 58 percent of Houstonians and 45 percent of Harris County residents rent their homes, according to a 2021 census data report,” Sessions writes. The region saw...
University of Houston social work dean demoted, spurring backlash from students
Anti-prison thought leader Alan Dettlaff will no longer head the university's School of Social Work.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Buys Houston Warehouse
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has acquired a 282,190-SF warehouse in the Pinto Business Park at the southwest intersection of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in the North Houston submarket. The project, developed by Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, was delivered in October. Trent...
realtynewsreport.com
Home Sales Drop 30 Percent in Houston
HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) — Houston home sales declined 30 percent in November, one of the steepest dives in Texas real estate history. The Houston Association of Realtors reported 5,827 single-family homes sold in November 2022, down from 8,374 sales in November 2021. Rising mortgage rates dealt...
Katy to increase groundwater usage fees for residential, commercial utilities in 2023
Katy water utility customers will see an increase in rates effective Jan. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) After considerable discussion about the city’s lack of alternative sources of water for utilities and its involvement with the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, Katy City Council members at a Dec. 12 meeting approved a $0.16 increase to groundwater reduction user fees for each single-family and multifamily residential and commercial structure and unit, effective Jan. 15.
Hundreds of complaints filed against Houston company over misleading health insurance pitch
HOUSTON — They thought they were buying health insurance, but what they got wasn’t insurance at all. Nearly 200 consumers have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s Office claiming a faith-based Houston company took their money but left them with little to no coverage and a lot of unpaid medical bills.
Miniso now open in Deerbrook Mall in Humble
On Nov. 29, Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall in Humble. (Deerbrook Mall) Miniso opened a new location in Deerbrook Mall—which is located at 20131 Hwy. 59, Humble—on Nov. 29, according to management. The store sells plushies, toys, home goods, accessories and beauty products. Miniso is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, and has locations across the globe. https://minisousaonline.com.
fox26houston.com
Houston business accused of leaking chemicals illegally into storm drains, hazmat investigates
HOUSTON - A business in east Houston is being investigated by local authorities, accused of leaking unknown chemicals or oils into storm drains. "We’re conducting an environmental search warrant out at the property," said Sgt. Patrick Morrissey with the HPD Environmental Investigations Unit. "We’re going to be collecting evidence to find out what that discharge was and if it was potentially criminal in nature."
ExxonMobil Starts Operations at Large-Scale Advanced Recycling Facility
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- ExxonMobil today announced successful startup of one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in North America. The facility at the company’s integrated manufacturing complex in Baytown, Texas, uses proprietary technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics and transform them into raw materials for new products. It is capable of processing more than 80 million pounds of plastic waste per year, supporting a circular economy for post-use plastics and helping divert plastic waste currently sent to landfills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005206/en/ ExxonMobil successfully started operations at its large-scale advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. The facility uses proprietary technology to break down hard-to-recycle plastics and transform them into raw materials for new products. (Photo: Business Wire)
8 social media influencers, 4 from Houston area, indicted in securities fraud scheme
HOUSTON — Eight social media influencers, four from the Houston area, have been accused of using their social media presence to commit securities fraud in a "pump and dump" scheme. According to court documents, the eight individuals, who collectively had over 1.5 million followers, used their social media presence...
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
What Kind of Home $650K Will Get You: Katy Versus Victoria
It's always fun to look at really nice homes and dream! That is probably why I follow so many home accounts on social media. This is the latest one to pop up and I thought it would be fun to share with you. In this TikTok video posted by Nava Realty Group, you can see what $650K will get you in the Katy area. Check out the Tiktok below. I also thought it would be fun to compare that to what cost you $650K in Victoria. See below.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Latino families say they were scammed out of millions by a Houston-based crypto company
The federal government is taking aim at a Houston-based company for allegedly scamming Latino investors out of millions of dollars in a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme. On September 19, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed an emergency action against Houston based company CryptoFX LLC for allegedly using investor funds to support Mauricio Chavez’s “extravagant lifestyle” and finance a real estate company called CBT Group that Chavez co-owned with Giorgio Benvenuto.
