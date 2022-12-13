ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Can Sing Again After ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ Diagnosis, Believes Top Neurologist (Exclusive)

Celine Dion, 54, cancelled the upcoming 2023 European dates of her Courage world tour and in her tearful explanation, shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, December 8, she revealed she’s suffering form a rare and incurable disease called Stiff Person Syndrome. Celine explained that the ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ has been causing her to have spasms, which have affected her “daily life,” from walking to being able to use her vocal cords to sing. To find out more about Celine’s scary diagnosis, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to world renowned neurologist Dr. Satonsh Kesari, MD, PhD, of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. The top neurologist, who has not treated Celine, is also the Regional Medical Director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.
Daily Beast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says

Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome.  When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
