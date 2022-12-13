Read full article on original website
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Strip Welcomes an Unlikely Major New Attraction
Las Vegas wants you to leave the kids at home. After a failed effort in the 1990s to open up Sin City to all ages by adding theme-park-style attractions at a number of resort casinos, the city made a hard pivot away from that in 2003. That's when the Las...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Book your StaCation and Save!
Have a Nevada ID to your name? Locals receive our best available rates and waived resort fees by clicking here. Ends: 12/29/22 9:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Stay now through December 29, 2022 (Blackout dates apply) *Nevada ID required. ** See terms and conditions for details. Locals! Book your StaCation...
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
news3lv.com
Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
news3lv.com
MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
news3lv.com
Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're back to open the books, and this week we're focused on the top receivers of federal grants in Las Vegas. Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to discuss what he found.
jammin1057.com
Say Goodbye To Bally’s: Vegas Casino Becomes ‘Horseshoe’ Thursday
The complicated web of casino ownership has led to this moment. Tomorrow, Bally’s Las Vegas will be no more and in its place? Horseshoe. The property opened on December 4th, 1973 as the MGM Grand. In 1980, the property went up in flames in one of the worst fires in US history, claiming 85 lives. The fire changed fire code in Clark County and throughout the country forever.
jammin1057.com
Vegas Steals Other Cities’ Residents: Top 5 Places People Move From
People are leaving their home state and moving to Las Vegas, according to a recent study about 2022 moving trends. As home, condo, townhome, etc. prices decreases and buyers pull back, we may see another “great Las Vegas” migration once home prices are low enough. Moving to Vegas...
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teenager 2 years after disappearance
Paulsen told 8 News Now that Audrey Paulsen vanished from Las Vegas in November 2020, when she was just 16 years old.
Fox5 KVVU
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Lamb Boulevard at Bonanza Road at around 8:42 a.m. According to the reports, three people suffered significant injuries. Two of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment and all...
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
Here are the plans for New Year's Eve fireworks on Las Vegas Strip
"America's Party" is just weeks away, and we're learning what to expect from the fireworks extravaganza and the Las Vegas Strip this year.
Delays on I-15 south of Las Vegas due to big rig crash
Drivers headed to Southern California on I-15 this morning are experiencing traffic delays before Jean, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and the California border.
Golden Entertainment Plans Several PT’s Taverns Locations for End of 2023
An interview in the Review-Journal shows plans for growth in the coming year
news3lv.com
Local leaders discuss fate of Colorado River
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State leaders gathered in Las Vegas to discuss ways in conserving the Colorado River while allowing for population growth. Leaders from states that depend on the Colorado River hosted its two-day conference at Caesar's on Thursday. The annual conference highlighted the importance for Nevada to...
NEW: Big spikes in COVID-19 DNA levels show up in Las Vegas, Henderson wastewater samples
As broad measures of COVID-19 showed improvement, a concerning spike shows up in levels of COVID-19 genetic material detected in the wastewater in the City of Las Vegas, along with a bigger spike the previous week in Henderson.
Colorado River conference underway in Las Vegas
The state of the Colorado River and its future are topics of conversation on the Las Vegas Strip this week.
