Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees

Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bye bye Bally's: Horseshoe Las Vegas rebrand makes its debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Horseshoe Las Vegas is making its official debut. Caesars Entertainment said the rebranding of the former Bally's Las Vegas enters a "soft opening phase" on Thursday. That means guests will book their rooms online at "Horseshoe Las Vegas," the company said in an email to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

MGM Resorts now taking applications for 2023 pool season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It might be the holiday season, but it's already time to think about pool season. MGM Resorts says it's now taking applications for poolside positions at its properties in Las Vegas for 2023. A spokesperson says open positions will include lifeguards, pool attendants, and food...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Desert Dogs prepare fans for Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The home opener of Las Vegas's newest professional franchise, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, is approaching. The Desert Dogs held a special celebration inside Michelob Ultra Arena Thursday night. The celebrity ownership group including NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Say Goodbye To Bally’s: Vegas Casino Becomes ‘Horseshoe’ Thursday

The complicated web of casino ownership has led to this moment. Tomorrow, Bally’s Las Vegas will be no more and in its place? Horseshoe. The property opened on December 4th, 1973 as the MGM Grand. In 1980, the property went up in flames in one of the worst fires in US history, claiming 85 lives. The fire changed fire code in Clark County and throughout the country forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

81/82 Group corporate chef Lanny Chin was awarded as Outstanding Chef of the Year at the Nevada Restaurant Association Culinary Excellence Awards on December 8 at TPC Summerlin. The award recognizes a chef in Nevada who has served as an inspiration to other food professionals, leads an exceptional restaurant kitchen and demonstrates community involvement. Chin has been instrumental in the company’s venues including restaurants Mas Por Favor and La Neta Cocina as well as bars and lounges at the Cosmopolitan and the Palms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local leaders discuss fate of Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — State leaders gathered in Las Vegas to discuss ways in conserving the Colorado River while allowing for population growth. Leaders from states that depend on the Colorado River hosted its two-day conference at Caesar's on Thursday. The annual conference highlighted the importance for Nevada to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

