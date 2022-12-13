LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.

