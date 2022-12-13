Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Fox5 KVVU
2 women identified, charged in North Las Vegas suspected DUI crash claiming the lives of 2 toddlers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police announced charges for the women involved in a crash that killed two-year-old Rose Wilmer and three-year-old Taylor Wilmer earlier this week. The two women have been identified as Kaleah Manning, 25, and Raenysa Washington, 23. Police confirmed Manning, the girls’ aunt,...
news3lv.com
Homicide under investigation in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say they are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email late Thursday night. No further information...
news3lv.com
Police search for robbery suspect in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery near the northeast Las Vegas valley. According to LVMPD, the robbery occurred at the 4100 Block of N. Las Vegas Blvd. near Nellis Blvd around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Officers describe the suspect as...
news3lv.com
Traffic safety expert calls on community to follow road laws following several crashes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week continues to be a dangerous one on the roads here in Southern Nevada, with yet another multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It started Sunday with a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. On Tuesday, there was a terrible crash...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.
news3lv.com
Up to $50k reward offered as USPS officials look to identify suspects in recent robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are asking for the public's help locating the suspects responsible for a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier in Las Vegas. The incident happened on Friday, December 9, at around 11:30 a.m. at 3525 Jungle...
Fox5 KVVU
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
news3lv.com
One person dead following single vehicle DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m. near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
Nevada State Police warn public of fraudulent calls for personal information
Nevada State Police are warning the public about fraudulent calls asking for personally identifiable information.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Police search for suspect in business robbery, threatening to kill victim in Southern Clark County
Police have released new information in the search for a suspect accused in a robbery at a business in the Southern Clark County area.
LVMPD investigating homicide near Fuchsia Vine Court
Police say the homicide happened at apartments located at the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court Thursday night. A media briefing is set to occur at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
North Las Vegas police ask for public's help in locating runaway child
The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway child. 12-year-old Joseph Thorns was last seen Tuesday near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed. The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a […]
8newsnow.com
'Somebody on American soil should die,' Woman admits to 'revenge' stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike in Iran told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. ‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits …. A woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Video captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed in southwest Las Vegas
UPDATE (Dec. 15) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday night. The two suspects were identified by police as Ricardo Atkins and Deiondre Peterson. According to Las Vegas police, both Atkins and Peterson...
news3lv.com
79-year-old man dies after being struck by minivan in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 79-year-old man died after being struck by a minivan while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair this week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The collision was reported at Decatur and Charleston boulevards just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a news release from LVMPD.
