Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas

Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
news3lv.com

Homicide under investigation in northwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities say they are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email late Thursday night. No further information...
news3lv.com

Police search for robbery suspect in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a robbery near the northeast Las Vegas valley. According to LVMPD, the robbery occurred at the 4100 Block of N. Las Vegas Blvd. near Nellis Blvd around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Officers describe the suspect as...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.
