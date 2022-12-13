ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Alabama Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

Even in the midst of a winning streak, the Alabama women's basketball team still found it hard to score and shoot consistently, until the offense came alive in the win over Little Rock on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide's leading scorer was freshman Karly Weathers, who had 17 points along...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy