Los Angeles, CA

Daveed Diggs Shines Bright in Moschino Suit at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere

By Kristopher Fraser
 2 days ago
Daveed Diggs arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing a colorful suit.

For the movie premiere, Diggs wore a yellow and black plaid double-breasted blazer with matching trousers, paired with a matching tie and an aqua polka-dot button-down shirt by Moschino . He coordinated the look with golden yellow leather Chelsea boots from Armando Cabral and accessorized with two rings.

Daveed Diggs at the premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in Los Angeles.

Diggs’ look was from Moschino’s spring 2023 men’s collection. The collection marked the first time Moschino had a stand-alone runway show for menswear during Milan Fashion Week. The collection drew inspiration from late American fashion illustrator and photographer Tony Viramontes, whom Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott described to WWD as “an unsung hero, because he’s not a household name….But he had such an influence in pop culture because of his work.”

Diggs’ choice of footwear is from up-and-coming designer Armando Cabral , a model and entrepreneur who took his first dive into the U.S. footwear market earlier this year. Cabral launched his footwear and leather accessories brand 14 years ago and opened an Afro-centric retail experience in April of this year, taking on a one-year lease on a 1,500-square-foot space in Rockefeller Center.

To create his look, Diggs worked with stylist John Tan. Tan has also worked with Ty Doran, Lily McInerny and Abraham Lin.

In addition to his red carpet appearances, Diggs is also in post-production for “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” and he’s also voicing Sebastian in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” starring opposite singer and actress Halle Bailey.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres in theaters on Friday. The film stars Zoe Saldaña , Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

WWD

