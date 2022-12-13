The New York Giants haven't been nearly as hot in the second half of the season as they were in the first, and the odds makers continue to take note of that. The Giants, who are looking for their first win since they beat the Houston Texans on November 13, open this week as a 4.5-point underdog against the Washington Commanders, who will play host to the Giants for Sunday Night Football.

