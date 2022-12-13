ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tri-City Herald

Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation ‘As Good’ As Astros, Mariners

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is already excited to get back to spring training next year, given the moves that have been made this offseason. The Rangers hope the signings of Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, the trade for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martín Pérez will give the Rangers a significant upgrade when it comes to their starting rotation.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Yankees Prepared New Mets RP David Robertson For Success

After two stints in the Bronx, David Robertson is ready to pitch in a different borough. The veteran reliever recently signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Mets. Robertson figures to be Edwin Díaz’s set-up man in Queens after a resurgent 2022 season with the Cubs and Phillies.
QUEENS, NY
Tri-City Herald

New York Mets Showing Interest in These 2 Bats

The Mets might not be done adding to their offense. According to The Athletic, the Mets have shown interest in J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto. As the report went on to reveal, people familiar with Mets owner Steve Cohen's thinking believe he thinks his team needs more offense. The Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
overtimeheroics.net

Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Tri-City Herald

Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
SYRACUSE, NY
Tri-City Herald

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Critical NFC East Game vs. Washington

The New York Giants haven't been nearly as hot in the second half of the season as they were in the first, and the odds makers continue to take note of that. The Giants, who are looking for their first win since they beat the Houston Texans on November 13, open this week as a 4.5-point underdog against the Washington Commanders, who will play host to the Giants for Sunday Night Football.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Report: Broncos Snag WR Freddie Swain Off Dolphins’ Practice Squad

In a corresponding 53-man roster move after placing running back Mike Boone on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Freddie Swain off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Tuesday. The team also executed two practice squad transactions as guard Netane Muti defected to the Las...
DENVER, CO

