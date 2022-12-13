ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield woman accused of shooting at man, house

By John Paul Schmidt
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and charged with four felonies after police responded to a call about a woman shooting a shotgun at a man and a house.

Kimberly Jo Presson, 56, of Springfield was formally charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action Dec. 6.

Man arrested for impersonating officer, attacking with Bowie knife

According to court documents, the Springfield Police Department was called out to North Meteor Avenue on a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Dec. 6. They were pointed to where, previously, a red truck from which a person had shot a firearm was parked. An officer collected shotgun hulls in the street and made contact with a person who lived next to where the incident occurred.

The person living there said he saw and recognized Presson. The witness approached Presson and asked why she was shooting at the home of a person he knew to be an acquaintance of Presson’s and Presson allegedly pointed a shotgun at him, stating that she was looking for the acquaintance. The witness said the person she was looking for wasn’t there. Presson fired four shots in his direction but did not trick him, he told the police.

Man accused of power drill attack, pointing rifle at deputies

Officers took a look at the home of the acquaintance and found around 50 small holes in the building.” The police found through records that Presson owned a red Chevrolet Colorado.

Later, after 3 a.m., an officer was in the area and heard gunshots. He traveled to the same location on North Meteor Avenue and saw a red Chevrolet Colorado parked in front of the same home. The officer followed the truck until he made a vehicle stop and arrested Presson. In her truck, he found two unused shotgun shells and a loaded shotgun.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

