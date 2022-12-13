Unattended Candle Sparks Unintentional $50K Carroll County House Fire

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire on Woodbine Road. Photo Credit: Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Company

An unattended candle left alone in the living room of a Carroll County home caused a large fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, officials announced.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, members of the Winfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 7300 block of Woodbine Road in Woodbine when a homeowner found that a candle had started a blaze that was spreading to other combustibles in the living room.

It took a crew of 30 firefighters approximately 10 minutes to get the flames under control, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, but not before the blaze caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

Officials noted that there were smoke alarms activated, which served their purpose and alerted the homeowners to the fire. The two occupants of the home were evaluated by paramedics after escaping but refused treatment. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Following the candle fire, State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci provided tips for when using candles at home:

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed;

Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep;

Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn;

Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface;

Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame;

Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container;

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home;

Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage - never use candles.

