Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas football star has gone viral as people ask is he really 12 years old?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
CandysDirt.com
A Dreamy Lock-And-Leave Condo Lists at Southlake’s Parkview Residences
Searching in Southlake for your dream Dallas home? If that’s the case, you’re in luck with this new listing brought to market by Dona Robinson of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Offering you a low maintenance yet highly elegant and lively lifestyle, you won’t regret making this condo in the luxe Parkview Residences your next address.
CandysDirt.com
Dash And Dance Your Way to These Three Amazing Holiday Open Houses And Local Events
There’s so much going on this holiday season, it’s hard to imagine that anyone could find time for house hunting. For those who have just a little extra time to squeeze in an open house, we found a few that might be worth your while. After checking out...
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
CW33 NewsFix
The Texas State Fair may be over but you can get the ‘fairground’ feel at this Dallas coffee shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for. It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
CandysDirt.com
Buying a New Home in Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t Forget a Home Inspection on New Construction
According to the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2023 forecast report, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 6th in the nation for homebuilding prospects in 2023. And depending on whose report you look at, D-FW is ranked somewhere in the top 10 for home building in 2022, though that number slowed in the second half of the year.
Plano Building Sale Adds To Over $33 Billion In Property Trade In North Texas
A group headed by St. Louis, MO-based alternative investment partner, Larson Capital Management purchased the Plaza at Legacy office building located in Legacy Business Park in Plano. This sale adds to Dallas-Fort Worth’s $33 billion in commercial property deals this year alone. In September, at a time when nationwide...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
Plano family hopes you'll put their light show back on your Christmas to-do list
PLANO, Texas — A Plano couple who have made spreading Christmas cheer their passion and goal for more than two decades admit that they have a problem this year. No one knows where to find them. So, Janet Marlowe, along with her husband and their daughter, asked for a...
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
Tuesday tornadoes: A close-up look at the damage and cleanup in Grapevine, where people have 'poured their hearts out'
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Wednesday morning, Mike Steele walked around his property, assessing its damage. "This is my neighbor’s carport,” he told WFAA, pointing to the structure now in his backyard. "It flipped all the way in the air and then landed -- just missing my truck.”. Steele...
CandysDirt.com
A Lake Highlands Home Completely Reimagined
Among Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods, Lake Highlands stands out for a number of reasons. Just north of White Rock Lake, this sought-after community offers a ton of culture and activities. Here, residents enjoy access to the White Rock Creek Greenbelt as well as diverse dining and exciting entertainment options. A lot of these traditional midcentury homes have undergone complete renovations so modern aesthetics blend seamlessly against classic mid-century designs. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to show you a home that features the absolute best of both worlds.
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?
Rachel (17), Renee (14), and Julie (9)Photo byDetective DoSofa. The Fort Worth Missing Trio is a name famously given to three young girls who went Christmas shopping at a mall in Fort Worth, Texas, and mysteriously vanished 48 years ago.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
What is cupping? Dallas expert shows off benefits of this alternative treatment and more
Cupping is a form of therapy that creates suction on the skin.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
BMW of McKinney looking to open on US 75
The site plans for the proposed BMW of McKinney include a 70,000-square-foot building on 14 acres. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A BMW of McKinney car dealership is planned for north McKinney. The dealership will be located at 2601 N. Central Expressway, near Wilmeth Drive. The plans propose the dealership will...
Are lab-grown diamonds real diamonds? One Dallas expert has the answer
We all have heard that real diamonds are better than lab-grown ones, right?
