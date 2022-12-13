ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Minnesota

No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations

In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
Aviation International News

Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic

During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets

Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
aeroroutes.com

Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes

Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...

