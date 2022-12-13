Read full article on original website
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations
In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
lonelyplanet.com
No more airplane mode: passengers on flight in EU can make calls from next summer
By June 2023, air passengers in the EU will be allowed to access 5G to use their cell phones in-flight © iStock / Getty Images Plus. One of the last bastions of phone-free travel is about to get connected, eliminating the need for airplane mode – at least in the European Union.
Channel 3000
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles. What’s next for gas prices?
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
Airlines forced to ration jet fuel in New Zealand, but limited impact seen
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Key regional airlines said on Wednesday they expected to continue scheduled flights with New Zealand, which is beginning to ration jet fuel after a recent shipment failed government tests.
Aviation International News
Business Aircraft Flight Activity in MENA Peaked after Pandemic
During a presentation on Tuesday at MEBAA 2022, WingX managing director Richard Koe updated attendees on business jet traffic growth since November 2019, highlighting factors that have affected activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. “The pandemic created a record new peak in flight activity,” he said....
Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets
Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes
Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...
