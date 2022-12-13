Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
New high-tech indoor farm opening soon in Shepherdsville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square Roots is getting ready to open its hydroponic indoor farm in Shepherdsville soon. The facility will grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens. This will be the company’s fifth farm. Most of the locations are in the New England or Midwest areas. The company chose...
New Albany business owners hoping for help to stay afloat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A project meant to strengthen businesses might actually be killing them. The Main Street Revitalization Project in New Albany has had some unintended consequences when it comes to the businesses that line the street. Thursday, many of those business owners attended the council meeting hoping to...
Hope Village asks for donations ahead of first winter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safe, outdoor space Hope Village on East College Street has been open for about seven months. Now, it’s facing for the first time the challenge to keep everyone warm during the colder months. In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property...
Scratch-off lottery prize at office holiday party pays $175k
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project. Updated: 8 hours ago. As part of a school project at Norton...
Mayor Fischer, library staff break ground on new Fern Creek library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fern Creek area are one step closer to getting a new library. Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer joined library staff and members of the community to break ground this morning on a new 18,000-square-foot library. The new state of the art library will...
Great book recommendations from Carmichael’s Kids for the holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people will spend time with family for the holidays and that could mean more time with kids. Reading is one of the best activities to do with kids and books make great gifts too, but where do you start? Carmichael’s Kids gave us some great ideas for the readers in the family.
Christmas comes early for kids at Family Scholar House in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children at the Family Scholar House in Louisville celebrated Christmas a little early this year. The Family Scholar House helps single parents further their educational and career goals while preventing disruption in their children’s life. Every year, the Family Scholar House works with local labor...
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
Metro Council to hear ordinance on Dream Hotel proposed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $100 million proposal aimed at bringing a new hotel to downtown Louisville will go before Metro Council on Thursday. The new project would turn six vacant and historic buildings along West Main Street into the Dream Hotel. The hotel's design includes 160 rooms, food and...
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in Kentucky
FedEx, USPS, UPS deadlines this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas is less than two weeks away and that means the deadline to get those presents in the mail is very close. The USPS deadline for retail ground service is December 17. For more information on other deadlines this year, click or tap here. The FedEx...
Louisville community raises concerns about new Publix location, safety of intersection
The newest Publix is scheduled to open in 2024 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The road already experiences excessive traffic delays.
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Donation drive for Watterson Lakeview Apartment fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville businesswomen and community activists are leading a grassroots effort to help the families impacted by the recent Watterson Lakeview Apartments fire. On Friday and Sunday, a donation drive will take place at West End Baptist Church at 1400 South 4th Street in Old Louisville. “The...
Voting for name of 40-foot nutcracker on Shelbyville Road down to 5 finalists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The giant nutcracker that lives on Shelbyville Road is closer to getting a name. PriceWeber, the advertising agency where the nutcracker is located, recently asked for help naming the figure. Now, they're down five names. The five finalists are:. Beau of Louisville. Jingle Ginger-pants. Kringle McCrackle.
Louisville woman wins lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery ticket she received at a company holiday party. According to Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when everything took a shocking and exciting turn.
Publix announces fourth Kentucky location
— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
'It's unfair': Louisville couple that lost 2 children in crash shares both heartbreak and joy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shaking his head, and with his eyes welling with tears, Justice Hunter said, "It's unfair we have to live through this." He and his girlfriend of six years lost their two young sons in mid-November. "A month. It's been that long, it feels like it. But...
Dolly Parton hand-picks Louisville woman to illustrate her new children's book
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dolly Parton is creating a new children's book aimed at helping kids say no to bullying. It'll be called "Billy the Kid Makes it Big," and it's a story about a dog named Billy the Kid, who wants to make it as a country music star in Nashville.
