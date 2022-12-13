ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

New high-tech indoor farm opening soon in Shepherdsville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Square Roots is getting ready to open its hydroponic indoor farm in Shepherdsville soon. The facility will grow leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens. This will be the company’s fifth farm. Most of the locations are in the New England or Midwest areas. The company chose...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany business owners hoping for help to stay afloat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A project meant to strengthen businesses might actually be killing them. The Main Street Revitalization Project in New Albany has had some unintended consequences when it comes to the businesses that line the street. Thursday, many of those business owners attended the council meeting hoping to...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Hope Village asks for donations ahead of first winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Safe, outdoor space Hope Village on East College Street has been open for about seven months. Now, it’s facing for the first time the challenge to keep everyone warm during the colder months. In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Scratch-off lottery prize at office holiday party pays $175k

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project. Updated: 8 hours ago. As part of a school project at Norton...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor Fischer, library staff break ground on new Fern Creek library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fern Creek area are one step closer to getting a new library. Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer joined library staff and members of the community to break ground this morning on a new 18,000-square-foot library. The new state of the art library will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Christmas comes early for kids at Family Scholar House in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Children at the Family Scholar House in Louisville celebrated Christmas a little early this year. The Family Scholar House helps single parents further their educational and career goals while preventing disruption in their children’s life. Every year, the Family Scholar House works with local labor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FedEx, USPS, UPS deadlines this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christmas is less than two weeks away and that means the deadline to get those presents in the mail is very close. The USPS deadline for retail ground service is December 17. For more information on other deadlines this year, click or tap here. The FedEx...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Donation drive for Watterson Lakeview Apartment fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville businesswomen and community activists are leading a grassroots effort to help the families impacted by the recent Watterson Lakeview Apartments fire. On Friday and Sunday, a donation drive will take place at West End Baptist Church at 1400 South 4th Street in Old Louisville. “The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman wins lottery scratch-off prize at company holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has won $175,000 after scratching off a Kentucky Lottery ticket she received at a company holiday party. According to Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes was participating in a white elephant gift exchange Tuesday with her coworkers when everything took a shocking and exciting turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy