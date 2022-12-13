Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?
District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | WA State Extends Health Insurance to Undocumented People; Juarez and Herbold Will Not Seek Reelection
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Washington Becomes the First State to Expand Health Insurance to Undocumented Immigrants. Washington State’s passage of Section 1332 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) now expands health insurance access...
Seattle takes scalpel to police budget amid city's crime wave
Facing budget shortfalls and pressure from liberal activists, Seattle City Council members voted to slash dozens of positions from the city’s police force even as violence in Seattle grows.
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
The Stranger
Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare
Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz Makes Seattle Times Editorial List of Potential Gubernatorial Candidates
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz was featured as part of an editorial board in Sunday's edition of the Seattle Times. The article centered around the Times' choices for potential gubernatorial candidates in Washington State. Kuntz, who has already announced that he will not seek another term as Wenatchee's mayor in 2024,...
KUOW
What is legal, what is logical, and what happened: Today So Far
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been found not guilty by a jury. Housing and homelessness are a major focus of Gov. Inslee's new proposed budget. Hospitals face a considerable funding crisis while flu and Covid cases rise. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
seattlebikeblog.com
Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts
Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
KUOW
No design review for Seattle's affordable housing projects
The Seattle City Council has voted to extend a program aimed to make it easier to build affordable housing projects. The City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to temporarily exempt affordable housing projects from the Design Review process. Architect Kate Smith, with SMR Architects, testified during Tuesday's Council meeting and argued...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
KUOW
Seattle streeteries are going to stick around town
The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that will allow restaurants and other owners to set up tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces, as long as they get a long-term permit. Councilmember Dan Strauss says the move adds to the fabric of the city. "Small businesses and...
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
KUOW
Seattle's queer community is 'homo for the holidays'
Seattle’s LGBT community has created a unique tradition of holiday shows with a twist. A prime example is Jingle All the Gay: a queer burlesque show about chosen family. Chase Burns, editor of The Ticket for the Seattle Times, takes us behind the scenes on how the show came together and what makes it an enduring legacy for the community.
Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest
With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
KUOW
Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters
Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It's gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
KXL
Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting
In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges
SEATTLE — (AP) — Two people who live outside Tacoma, Washington, have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. Puyallup residents Holly Christensen, 44, and her husband, Scott Christensen, 49, are named in...
