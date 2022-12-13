ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle City Council incumbents are dropping out — Will Sawant run in 2023?

District 3 representative Kshama Sawant has some thinking to do as she faces reelection in 2023. Two of the seven incumbent council members with seats on the line next year are now out leaving their districts — and the progressive makeup of the council — up for grabs in the coming political season expected to pit Seattle’s hopes for progressive policies up against concerns over crime, drugs, and homelessness in the city.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

NEWS GLEAMS | WA State Extends Health Insurance to Undocumented People; Juarez and Herbold Will Not Seek Reelection

A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Washington Becomes the First State to Expand Health Insurance to Undocumented Immigrants. Washington State’s passage of Section 1332 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) now expands health insurance access...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle City Council Endorses Whole Washington’s Initiative for Universal Healthcare

Last Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted on Council Member Teresa Mosqueda’s resolution to signal support for Whole Washington’s ballot initiative, which would implement universal healthcare statewide. The council passed the resolution, even though Council Members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen abstained like they have on past symbolic votes. No one presented a counterargument to Mosqueda’s resolution in the meeting, but some healthcare advocates hold strong concerns about Whole Washington’s plan. The campaign’s director calls bullshit on those criticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What is legal, what is logical, and what happened: Today So Far

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been found not guilty by a jury. Housing and homelessness are a major focus of Gov. Inslee's new proposed budget. Hospitals face a considerable funding crisis while flu and Covid cases rise. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

No design review for Seattle's affordable housing projects

The Seattle City Council has voted to extend a program aimed to make it easier to build affordable housing projects. The City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to temporarily exempt affordable housing projects from the Design Review process. Architect Kate Smith, with SMR Architects, testified during Tuesday's Council meeting and argued...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle streeteries are going to stick around town

The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that will allow restaurants and other owners to set up tables on sidewalks and in parking spaces, as long as they get a long-term permit. Councilmember Dan Strauss says the move adds to the fabric of the city. "Small businesses and...
SEATTLE, WA
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Seattle's queer community is 'homo for the holidays'

Seattle’s LGBT community has created a unique tradition of holiday shows with a twist. A prime example is Jingle All the Gay: a queer burlesque show about chosen family. Chase Burns, editor of The Ticket for the Seattle Times, takes us behind the scenes on how the show came together and what makes it an enduring legacy for the community.
SEATTLE, WA
InvestigateWest

Local philanthropists donate $100,000 to support investigative reporting across the Pacific Northwest

With local newspapers continuing to cut reporters and democracy itself under threat, Seattle philanthropists Lisa Mennet and Paul Joseph Brown redoubled their financial support of InvestigateWest, citing the nonprofit’s expanding portfolio of change-making reporting. This year, InvestigateWest added three full-time reporters, four part-time senior editors, four new board members...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Swelling school of seaweed farmers looking to anchor in somewhat choppy Northwest waters

Prospective kelp growers who want to join the handful of existing commercial seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest are having to contend with a lengthy permitting process. It's gotten contentious in a few cases, but even so, at least a couple of new seaweed farms stand on the cusp of approval. Their harvests could be sold for human food, animal feed or fertilizer.
VASHON, WA
KXL

Jury Finds Washington Sheriff Not Guilty Of False Reporting

In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, then-Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash. Troyer sparked a large police response in late January 2020 after confronting a Black newspaper carrier driving near his home, telling a 911 dispatcher the man “threatened to kill me.” The Seattle Times reports that Sheriff Troyer retracted that allegation upon questioning by Tacoma police. The 24-year-old carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, said the early morning encounter on Jan. 27 left him afraid and angry at Troyer — who was driving an unmarked, personal SUV and didn’t identify himself as law enforcement. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Washington state couple to face Jan. 6 insurrection charges

SEATTLE — (AP) — Two people who live outside Tacoma, Washington, have been charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and engaging in disruptive behavior during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C. Puyallup residents Holly Christensen, 44, and her husband, Scott Christensen, 49, are named in...
PUYALLUP, WA

