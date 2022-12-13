Ben Askren On Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC 282 Win: ‘He Didn’t Win That Fight, But I Loved It, He Sold It’

Read full article on original website
mapu sisoa
2d ago
ben is in no place to make any comments about any pro fights at this point. His career peak was weak and his level of understand of fighting at that level is equivalent to his skill whick is bunk
Reply(1)
3
Related
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
Michael Bisping: If Conor McGregor beats Michael Chandler 'it wouldn't be crazy to think about a title fight next'
Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor may only need one win to get back to the title picture. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) is 1-3 in his past four fights, but is undoubtedly the sport’s biggest star. The former UFC dual-champion has been called out by Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) on numerous occasions, and if that fight does come to fruition, Bisping thinks it could put him back into the title picture.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation
Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.
Brandon Vera wished he fought Andrei Arlovski and Fedor Emelianenko in his prime before retirement
Brandon Vera has fought plenty of legends in MMA, but there are two fights he would have loved before he retired. Vera (16-10-1) hung up his gloves after he was stopped in the first round by Amir Aliakbari at ONE Championship 164 earlier this month in the Philippines. From Fabricio...
Logan Paul Blasts ‘Cheap Sellout’ Paddy Pimblett For Drink Knockoff Video
Logan Paul is not happy with the way Paddy Pimblett took aim at his drink company called PRIME. Recently Jake Paul has taken aim at rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett. He took offense to something Pimblett said and offered him a huge amount of money to join him in a sparring match. That feud was never resolved, but now it seems another feud has popped up between Jake’s brother Logan Paul and Pimblett.
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Biggest Regret And What Could Bring Him Back To Fighting
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has announced his retirement from MMA and is looking back on his career and toward his future. At one time, TJ Dillashaw was one of the best fighters in the UFC. He dominated the bantamweight division for a while and even tried his hand at flyweight gold. Following his flyweight title fight, Dillashaw was suspended for taking a banned substance and had to serve a two-year suspension. When he returned he was injury ridden and was not able to get back on top. Now since his last loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Dillashaw has announced his retirement from the sport.
Magomed Ankalaev issues statement on his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282: “It’s hard to describe the words”
Magomed Ankalaev still can’t believe he isn’t the new UFC light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev was fighting Jan Blachowicz for the vacant belt at UFC 282, and when the fight ended, many thought the Russian would be declared the new champ. However, the judges scored it as a split draw and now, after a couple of days, Ankalaev has taken to Instagram to release a lengthy statement.
Daniel Cormier Urges Fans to Release the Pressure of Becoming Champion Off Paddy Pimblett
Daniel Cormier has called on the fans to release the pressure off Paddy Pimblett. This past Saturday, Pimblett marked his return to action against Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282, the final pay-per-view of the year. Gordon rocked Pimblett early with some solid left hooks but the English sensation recovered quickly and managed to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. There was a lot of controversy about the result as fans and fighters argued Gordon did more to win. However, ‘The Baddy’ was confident of the victory and celebrated in style.
Cody Garbrandt Faces Julio Arce In A Bantamweight Bout at UFC 285
The former UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt is coming back at the UFC’s first domestic pay-per-view event in 2023 at UFC 285. Cody Garbrandt is set to make his return to the bantamweight division at UFC 285 on March 4, where he will face Julio Arce. Garbrandt, a former bantamweight champion, will be looking to rebound from a tough stretch in his career and reclaim his spot at the top of the division. Arce, meanwhile, is a rising contender who will be looking to make a statement by defeating a former champion in Garbrandt. The matchup between these two fighters is sure to be an exciting one, and fans can expect to see a high-stakes battle when they step into the Octagon on March 4.
TMZ.com
18-Yr-Old Fighter Raul Rosas Jr. Wanted To Fight Days After Historic UFC 282 Win
As if making history wasn't enough for Raul Rosas Jr., the youngest UFC fighter ever tells TMZ Sports he wanted to return to the Octagon just 7 days after beating his opponent in the very first round!. Of course, at just 18 years and 63 days, Rosas Jr. etched his...
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
John McCarthy Addresses The Judging Controversy Stemming From UFC 282
Stemming from the two biggest fight events last weekend, one MMA judge Doug Crosby has fallen under fire, and former MMA referee John McCarthy weighs in. Last weekend two of the biggest fight promotions on the planet ran events. Bellator held the Bellator 289 event in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday and the UFC held the UFC 282 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Normally there would be no comparison between these two events, except that there was a notably bad scorecard turned in at both events, both by the same man, MMA judge Doug Crosby.
Watch: BJJ Star Gordon Ryan Humbles ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson and Martins Licis in Grappling Session
Gordon Ryan decided to put his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the test against a mountain of a man just 24 hours before his main event spot at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 on Friday. Originally scheduled to face former UFC competitor Vinny Magalhaes in a submission grappling showdown, Ryan...
Ariel Helwani Slams MMA Judge Douglas Crosby: ‘This Guy Should Not Be Judging Fights’
The world is still buzzing about the controversial scorecards that made Paddy Pimblett a winner at UFC 282. On Saturday night, ‘The Baddy’ squared off with Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon in the co-main event of the evening. After 15 minutes of action, the general consensus appeared to have the bout scored in favor of Gordon, but the presiding judges threw the entire MMA community for a loop when they revealed their scorecards were unanimously in favor of Pimblett.
Anthony Smith Addresses Unwanted Attention After Conor McGregor Comments
Anthony Smith is not too happy with all the attention and backlash he has received following accusations of steroid use by Conor McGregor. Anthony Smith is one of the top UFC light heavyweights in the division today. He could be just a few fights away from a title shot. He is also a talented analyst, he can be seen on the desk during UFC events and on YouTube cohosting, the podcast called Believe You Me with former fighter Michael Bisping. It was his position in the latter that has recently got him in some hot water. While on the podcast he recently discussed the situation regarding Conor McGregor being absent from the USADA testing pool.
MMAmania.com
Valentina Shevchenko: Zhang Weili’s improvements ‘not gonna help her’ in potential super fight
Valentina Shevchenko has been impressed by Zhang Weili, but isn’t feeling threatened. Since Shevchenko last defended her title in June 2022 at UFC 275 against Taila Santos, Zhang has recaptured her Strawweight crown. A dominant second round modified rear-naked choke submission win over Carla Esparza (watch highlights) has left the 115-pound titleholder pondering what’s next. While it may not be a Shevchenko champion versus champion clash at Flyweight, Zhang has expressed a desire in making that fight happen someday.
Exclusive: Lauren Murphy On Betting Scandal, ‘Some Fu-khead Went And Ruined It For Everybody’
UFC flyweight Lauren Murphy weighs in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the UFC betting scandal which involves former fighter, James Krause. Lauren Murphy is one of the top flyweights in the UFC. She came over to the UFC back in 2014 and later, following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter season 26, made the move to the flyweight division. Since TUF, Murphy has fought some of the toughest in her division and has worked her way up to a title fight. Unfortunately, there were health issues leading up to the title fight and she lost to champion Valentina Shevchenko. Now Murphy is trying to get that one back and a win in her next bout against former champion Jessica Andrade could make a great case for a rematch.
NSAC Extends Suspension of James Krause & Darrick Minner Pending Federal Investigation Into Alleged Match-Fixing
The Nevada State Athletic Commission is extending the suspensions of James Krause and Darrick Minner as an investigation into potential match-fixing continues. On November 5th, Minner, a former UFC fighter who was coached and cornered by Krause, failed to disclose an injury ahead of his bout with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. The two are also the subject of a federal investigation for suspicious betting activity after the UFC was notified by multiple outlets of abnormal line movements in the fight between Minner and Nuerdanbieke hours before the event got underway.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 11