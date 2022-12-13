Ben Askren On Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC 282 Win: ‘He Didn’t Win That Fight, But I Loved It, He Sold It’

Anthony Smith is not too happy with all the attention and backlash he has received following accusations of steroid use by Conor McGregor. Anthony Smith is one of the top UFC light heavyweights in the division today. He could be just a few fights away from a title shot. He is also a talented analyst, he can be seen on the desk during UFC events and on YouTube cohosting, the podcast called Believe You Me with former fighter Michael Bisping. It was his position in the latter that has recently got him in some hot water. While on the podcast he recently discussed the situation regarding Conor McGregor being absent from the USADA testing pool.

