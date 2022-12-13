ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89

“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
Thai restaurant moving to former spot of Rusty Taco near Dayton Mall

Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. is moving about a mile down the road to the former space of Rusty Taco. The restaurant has plans to move to the new space, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, in January, according to owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted. Rusty Taco permanently closed its...
Dayton Live’s 2023 season schedule

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year is upon us and with it brings new Dayton Live shows!. Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live shared some of the most anticipated shows coming to Dayton in its 2023 season. “Bluer than ever” the Blue Man Group will kick off the season...
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best

This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla

My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store

Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
