My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO