Teen continues tradition selling hot chocolate for charity
Will Barnes has been selling hot chocolate since he was in first grade. Now, 15 years old and a freshman in high school, he's served up hundreds of cups over the years, raising money for charity.
TJ Chumps kicks off Battle of the Burgers contest
Any edible topping is fair game, whether its fried jalapeños, peanut butter and jelly or glazed donut.
Things to do in Dayton and the Miami Valley Dec 15-18
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are more than halfway to Christmas Day and events around the area are in full swing this weekend, Dec. 15-18. Thursday, Dec. 15 Friday, Dec. 16 Saturday, Dec. 17 Sunday, Dec. 18
WDTN
Picking up Holiday Dinner With Dayton937
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa with Dayton937 shared some options for holiday food that you don’t have to cook! Find out what Lisa recommends in the video above!
dayton.com
One of 2nd Street Market’s founding vendors dies at 89
“One of the greatest joys dad experienced was introducing people to the great maple syrup produced in the state of Ohio,” noted Stan Dohner. William Dean Dohner, a 2nd Street Market founding vendor, died on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 89. According to his obituary, he passed...
dayton.com
Thai restaurant moving to former spot of Rusty Taco near Dayton Mall
Thai Kitchen in Miami Twp. is moving about a mile down the road to the former space of Rusty Taco. The restaurant has plans to move to the new space, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, in January, according to owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted. Rusty Taco permanently closed its...
WDTN
Dayton Live’s 2023 season schedule
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year is upon us and with it brings new Dayton Live shows!. Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live shared some of the most anticipated shows coming to Dayton in its 2023 season. “Bluer than ever” the Blue Man Group will kick off the season...
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
WLWT 5
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Mom Report: Middletown Holiday Whopla
My daughter and I made the visit this past weekend to Middletown Holiday Whopla, and can’t wait to take our entire family back! We started our visit at Haute Fusion Glass Studio making a Holiday Fused Glass Ornament. This was our first time doing a fused glass project and look forward to our next one. Each year, Haute Fusion offers holiday ornament making from the 2nd week of October to the week before Christmas. It takes approximately 1.5 hours to complete the ornament and they can accommodate parties of approximately 20. This will definitely be a new girls night out tradition for my daughter and I.
Santa’s Gift program returns to Dayton Children’s Hospital
"It can be a really fun time of the year, but it can also be a hard time of the year," Geiger said. "So, any little bit of joy that we can bring, we are more than happy to give our time to come out and do that."
‘Bags of joy’ given to kids in Montgomery County Children’s Services this holiday season
A non-profit organization, For the Love of Children (FLOC) with Montgomery County Children’s Services delivered gifts for nearly 1,000 local kids in need of community resources. Toys, coats and several other gifts were donated to kids Wednesday morning at Haines Children’s Center on N. Main Street in Dayton, according...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
Kroger Fuel Center opens in Riverside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new fuel center is coming to Riverside. Kroger will be opening a new store on Woodman Drive next year, but the accompanying fuel center is opening immediately. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Kroger Fuel Center in Riverside and invite shoppers to take advantage of […]
dayton.com
Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton
“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
dayton.com
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store
Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
ohio.org
Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
Kettering opens submissions for annual holiday lights tour
KETTERING — The City of Kettering has opened submissions for its third annual “Kettering is Home to the Holidays” lights tour. Residents and business owners in the city are invited to submit their holiday lights on Ketterings map-guided tour, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.
