As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage
Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
A Capsule Collection From the Film ‘Amsterdam’ Is Available on Moda Operandi
It’s a trunk show with a high-tech twist. Moda Operandi is launching something called The Amsterdam Bazaar, a digital trunk show featuring products inspired by the costumes seen in the motion picture “Amsterdam.” The movie was recently released with an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.More from WWDInside Moda Operandi's One Night Only Party at Club ModaInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition The film takes place in the ’30s with three close friends, who bonded during World War I, caught up in the mysterious murder...
‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers
After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate...
Margot Robbie Is the Reigning Queen of a Bright Pink Paradise in ‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer
Who cares about regular old baby dolls when you have a giant, long-legged blonde Barbie to play with instead? This is the mentality of the young girls in the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, when they see Margot Robbie emerge all dolled up as the first-ever Barbie doll. A chunk of plastic has never looked better.
Jimmy Choo and Timberland Collaborate on NYC-Inspired Capsule Collection
Jimmy Choo and Timberland are back with another collaboration on an exclusive capsule collection. Following the success of their previous partnership in 2020, this collection is unsurprisingly inspired by New York City and features Timberland’s iconic Original Yellow Bootä. This classic is re-imagined by Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi, who worked alongside New York-based designer Shanel Campbell.
After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Zara Tindall Pairs Burgundy Coat With Floral Dress & Pumps at ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service
Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall joined the royal guests at the “Together at Christmas” carol service in London on Dec. 15. The event, held at Westminster Abbey in London, is a holiday special hosted by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and attended by royal family members including Prince William, Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III. For the ceremony, Tindall wore a black ribbed dress with a colorful floral print, which she covered up with a burgundy wool coat. She added sheer black stockings to the look. To accessorize, Tindall opted for a pair of sparkling earrings and a black quilted clutch...
Zoe Saldaña is Romantically Daring in Sheer Dress, Lace and Satin Platforms for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
Zoe Saldaña brought daringly sheer style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver. Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the “From Scratch” actress posed in a sweeping Victoria Beckham outfit. Her ensemble featured a sheer black flounced top with a curved flipped neckline, layered with a matching asymmetric midi skirt that included a black satin base, trim and ribbon...
20 essential items to pack when traveling with a baby
Here's a start, with brands we recommend for each category and two price points for the big-ticket items:
Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.”. Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video,...
