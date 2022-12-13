Read full article on original website
trendingwork.com
FBI Offering $10,000 Reward For Information Leading To Arrests Of Cass County Escapees
After being at large for more than a week, the FBI decided to enhance the reward for information leading to the arrest of two federal detainees who escaped from the Cass County jail in the Kansas City region. On Tuesday, the FBI increased the prize for such information by $10,000.
Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021
Hate crimes related to victims' race or ethnicity jumped from 76 incidents in 2020 to 119 in 2021
KYTV
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Examiner
Amber McLaughlin, first openly transgender woman set to be executed, asks for clemency
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman set to be executed, is pleading with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for clemency, citing mental health struggles. McLaughlin, who has been undergoing gender transition in prison, is facing a Jan. 3 death row sentence for killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago and is prodding Parson to commute the sentence to life in prison because the grand jury never heard testimony on her mental health.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
KTLO
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Former Missouri inspector accused of accepting cash bribes
A former employee with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is accused of taking cash bribes while inspecting vehicles.
Leavenworth woman sentenced for deadly stabbing of fiancé
Eva Olisha Banks, 41, of Leavenworth, Kansas woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing death of her fiancé Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes.
Seventh suspect arrested in Louisiana human trafficking investigation that involved minors; more details released
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (12/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they made the seventh arrest in the Vidalia human trafficking investigation. Their latest arrest was 50-year-old Shelton Rice. According to deputies, they initiated an investigation into reports of an […]
Court docs reveal 4 teens, man planned to rob man during marijuana deal
Court documents unsealed Wednesday in Johnson County, Kansas, revealed a plot by four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old to rob a man during a marijuana transaction last month.
Wyoming police arrest two accused of shooting at Missouri trooper
Authorities in Wyoming recently arrested two men accused of shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.
Leawood police investigate armed robbery at Town Center
Leawood police investigate the report of an armed robbery at Town Center where the thief stole a woman's purse at gunpoint.
bigfoot99.com
Missouri fugitives arrested in Rawlins
A pickup truck stuck in the snow on the Deep Jack Road west of Saratoga led to the arrest of two suspects holed up in Rawlins who were wanted in the attempted homicide of a Missouri State Trooper. The case began to unfold in late November when a local search...
KCTV 5
Police identify homicide victim as 22-year-old Independence man
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the search for a suspected shooter continues, police have released the name of a homicide victim. Officers stated 22-year-old Robert Butler, Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 4600 block of South Brentwood Avenue. When police drove to the...
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Buchanan Co. Sheriff foresees challenges with legalization of marijuana
As of December 8, it’s now lawful for people ages 21 and older in the state of Missouri to possess and use marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018, but this past November, voters approved a constitutional amendment, legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. Missouri has become the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth
TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Douglas County deputies recover car from Kansas River
A car possibly stolen out of Leavenworth, Kansas, was recovered from the Kansas River Wednesday morning.
