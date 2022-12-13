Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
Ohio State's Latest 5-Star Recruit Could Be 'Best Yet'
Ohio State landed a commitment from Jeremiah Smith on Wednesday. He's the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class. Smith had interest in Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. However, he couldn't resist playing for Ohio State. “What stood out to me the most was brotherhood and I...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Its College Football Playoff Uniform
Ohio State is nearly two weeks away from its showdown with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. On Thursday, the Buckeyes unveiled their look for this year's College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes will be their white away jerseys with the classic Diamond Swoosh and the Peach Bowl patch on them. The gray sleeves will pay homage to past champions.
Noah Rogers National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Noah Rogers. School: Rolesville...
Look: Ohio State Reveals Which Uniform It Will Wear vs. Georgia
Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve. While the Buckeyes won't opt for the usual sparkle that comes with the holiday, they are breaking out fresh threads for the occasion. Ohio State is the away team and will wear its white jerseys. The gray ...
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
Ohio State Linebacker Announces Decision On His Football Future
One of Ohio State's leading tacklers is reportedly coming back to Columbus next year. Per Buckeyes beat writer Cameron Teague, senior linebacker Steele Chambers says he plans to return to OSU for one more season before taking the next step to the pros. Chambers has enjoyed a very strong second...
Eleven Warriors
Pieces of Eight
Ohio State would be replacing John Cooper with Bob Stoops. Everyone knew it. The rumor mill was screaming it into existence, while merely whispering the names of other candidates who were merely for show. It was a little too perfect to be untrue. Ohio State had missed out on Stoops...
Jeremiah Smith, 5-star 2024 WR, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2024 class has continued to get off to a strong start, and that continues with the commitment of Jeremiah Smith of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida. The nation’s No. 2 player and top wide receiver chose the Buckeyes over 38 other schools, with Alabama,...
Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit
Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, #2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report
NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
2024 Florida Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Commits To Ohio State
Ohio State landed its second commitment of the day when Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith pledged his services to the Buckeyes on Wednesday evening, following the lead of 2023 South Dakota four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz earlier in the day. The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Smith, who is...
Social media reacted after Lincoln Kienholz announced commitment to Ohio State
When I first started covering Ohio State football recruiting over 30 years ago “talking” to a prospect meant in-person or over the phone. Now “talking” also includes social media and especially Twitter. Back again today with a collection of the top tweets after Ryan Day, Corey...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Football World Not Happy With Ryan Day's Answer Tuesday
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made some odd comments about running back Dallan Hayden. Day first said Hayden didn't play many snaps against Michigan because he didn't fit the flow of that game. He added that Chip Trayanum was running well. As for Hayden's outlook for the...
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Dailyn Swain drops a 39 point triple double as Africentric blitzes Walnut Ridge in second half of big win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is only one way to describe Africentric's 100-75 win over Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night: a tale of two halves. After Africentric jumped out to a 20-19 lead following the first quarter, Walnut Ridge junior Dom Aekins engineered a huge run to start the second frame for the Scots.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
