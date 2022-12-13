Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football’s transfer portal search for offensive tackles is heating up
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No position on Ohio State football’s roster presents more potential for impact through the transfer portal than offensive tackle. In the past two days, the Buckeyes’ involvement with some of the top transfer targets available has picked up. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Ajani Cornelius, from FCS program Rhode Island, will visit Ohio State on Saturday. He is first scheduled to visit Tennessee on Friday, per Feldman, with a decision expected by Christmas.
Noah Rogers National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Noah Rogers. School: Rolesville...
Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. is healing, but can he unleash his early season form on Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Hall Jr.’s shoulders, the weapons the Ohio State football defensive tackle uses to displace offensive linemen and crush quarterbacks, ached throughout the season’s second half. Those shoulders explain why Hall played so much less in the second half of the season. He started...
Miyan Williams’ health, Buckeyes shouting at the USC-Utah game, and more from Ohio State players: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football held its bowl season media day on Wednesday, which meant 20 Buckeyes were available for interviews, and Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means were there to talk with them. And then Doug, Nathan and Stephen jumped on this Thursday Buckeye Talk episode to...
Marvin Harrison Jr. unfazed by Biletnikoff snub as he takes Ohio State’s wide receiver room to uncharted territory
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. was not among those who thought he could have the type of second-year breakout as an Ohio State football player that would result in national recognition. Part of that was because this was an offense that was supposed to be built around Jaxon Smith-Njigba...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud cites Justin Fields' playoff experience in preparation for semifinal with Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes received a second chance to compete for a national championship after Utah upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) plays No. 1 Georgia (13-0) on Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has been involved in playoff preparation before, as a freshman in 2020. Stroud watched Justin Fields guide Ohio State to two-straight playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Stroud said he is taking a similar approach.
Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star QB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class once again has a quarterback following the commitment of Lincoln Kienholz. The nation’s No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback had been committed to Washington since June. He earned an offer from the Buckeyes at the start of the month and has watched his momentum take him toward Columbus ever since. Other schools in consideration were North Dakota State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Inside Ohio State football’s return from the dead and the J.T. Tuimoloau speech that woke the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Sate football’s coaches offered J.T. Tuimoloau the chance to speak up and help motivate his teammates for the season’s next challenge. He passed. Leading into a Nov. 12 game at Indiana, the sophomore defensive end begged off an opportunity to address the team. He didn’t feel it was his place. He told his coaches to pick an upperclassman instead.
Why did Ohio State football’s Dallan Hayden have a reduced role against Michigan?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It remains one of the enduring mysteries of the end of Ohio State football’s regular season. Freshman running back back Dallan Hayden impressed in backup performances against Indiana and Maryland down the stretch. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Hayden’s performance, saying what showed up on film spoke for itself.
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson to undergo season-ending foot surgery, miss playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football running back TreVeyon Henderson ended speculation about his status for the Peach Bowl against Georgia, saying his 2022 season will end due to surgery on his injured left foot. Henderson told the Columbus Dispatch he will have surgery to repair a broken bone...
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies in crash while transporting inmate
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A Wyandot County deputy who was transporting an inmate was killed Thursday when his van was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in central Ohio. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Deputy Daniel Kin died in the crash in Pickaway County, which is just south of Columbus. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
