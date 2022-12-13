ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s transfer portal search for offensive tackles is heating up

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No position on Ohio State football’s roster presents more potential for impact through the transfer portal than offensive tackle. In the past two days, the Buckeyes’ involvement with some of the top transfer targets available has picked up. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Ajani Cornelius, from FCS program Rhode Island, will visit Ohio State on Saturday. He is first scheduled to visit Tennessee on Friday, per Feldman, with a decision expected by Christmas.
247Sports

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud cites Justin Fields' playoff experience in preparation for semifinal with Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes received a second chance to compete for a national championship after Utah upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) plays No. 1 Georgia (13-0) on Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has been involved in playoff preparation before, as a freshman in 2020. Stroud watched Justin Fields guide Ohio State to two-straight playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Stroud said he is taking a similar approach.
Cleveland.com

Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star QB, commits to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class once again has a quarterback following the commitment of Lincoln Kienholz. The nation’s No. 211 player and No. 14 quarterback had been committed to Washington since June. He earned an offer from the Buckeyes at the start of the month and has watched his momentum take him toward Columbus ever since. Other schools in consideration were North Dakota State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Cleveland.com

Inside Ohio State football’s return from the dead and the J.T. Tuimoloau speech that woke the Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Sate football’s coaches offered J.T. Tuimoloau the chance to speak up and help motivate his teammates for the season’s next challenge. He passed. Leading into a Nov. 12 game at Indiana, the sophomore defensive end begged off an opportunity to address the team. He didn’t feel it was his place. He told his coaches to pick an upperclassman instead.
The Spun

Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State

Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Cleveland.com

Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies in crash while transporting inmate

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A Wyandot County deputy who was transporting an inmate was killed Thursday when his van was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in central Ohio. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Deputy Daniel Kin died in the crash in Pickaway County, which is just south of Columbus. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

