Haim React To Stevie Nicks Dedicating Their Song To Christine McVie
Nicks remembered her Fleetwood Mac bandmate with a tribute including lyrics to Haim's song 'Hallelujah.'
Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Mike Nesmith’s Most Beloved Monkees Hit Featured This Country Music Legend on Guitar
Country superstar Glen Campbell appeared on one of Mike Nesmith's most beloved Monkees hit song.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Mary McCartney on That Time Her Parents Brought a Pony to Abbey Road
If These Walls Could Sing is the long and winding story of Abbey Road Studios. This excellent Disney Original Documentary also happens to be the first film from an acclaimed photographer who knows the studio well: Mary McCartney. Abbey Road has been holy ground for music fans ever since her dad walked barefoot across it with the other Beatles on one of history’s most iconic album covers.
Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock
The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
PinkPantheress‘ Bills and Angst Keep Piling Up on New Song ’Take Me Home’
PinkPantheress is back with another new song, “Take Me Home,” which anchors a new surprise EP of the same name. “Take Me Home” begins with the kind of lo-fi drum’n’bass breakbeat that’s become PinkPantheress’ signature, before settling into a slicker dance pop groove. The lyrics are stuffed with clever, pointed lines about the anxieties of getting older, with one verse going, “I went to the doctor again/Said I was behind on my rent/He told me it’s not a problem for him/I said that you’re so good at listening.”
Shudder Buys Jennifer Reeder ‘Perpetrator,’ Horror Noir With Kiah McKirnan and Alicia Silverstone (EXCLUSIVE)
Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thrillers and content about the supernatural, has acquired Jennifer Reeder’s “Perpetrator.” The sale comes as the film is set to world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival this February in the Panorama section. “Perpetrator” stars Kiah McKirnan (“Mare...
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage
Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.
'Yellowstone' star Luke Grimes debuts first single: Listen now
Actor Luke Grimes, who many Country fans know as Kayce Dutton in the Taylor Sheridan-created series, Yellowstone, is ready to rock the world of Country music in a new way
Oscar Films ‘Empire of Light,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘The Son’ Tackle Mental Issues Head On
Sometimes hard truths must be faced: We’re experiencing a global mental health crisis. “Over the last two years alone, we’ve seen a 50% increase in teens appearing at emergency rooms with suicidal intent in this country,” says Darcy Gruttadaro of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.”. Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video,...
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers
After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate...
End of an Era – Iggy Pop Says He Will Never Do a Stage Dive Again
For years, Iggy Pop has been one of the more energetic and dynamic stage performers, but one aspect of his shows will no longer happen again. The 75-year-old Pop revealed in a chat with NME that his days of stage-diving are over. Pop is often thought of as one of...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
