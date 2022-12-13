ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary

Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States.  An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
Daily Mail

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
SFGate

Mary McCartney on That Time Her Parents Brought a Pony to Abbey Road

If These Walls Could Sing is the long and winding story of Abbey Road Studios. This excellent Disney Original Documentary also happens to be the first film from an acclaimed photographer who knows the studio well: Mary McCartney. Abbey Road has been holy ground for music fans ever since her dad walked barefoot across it with the other Beatles on one of history’s most iconic album covers.
Country Thang Daily

Hank Williams III Songs Bringing In Country Music And Punk Rock

The history of country music is filled with rebels, and that’s just what Hank Williams III songs prove to be. The son of Hank Williams Jr. and grandson to legendary Hank Williams, Hank Williams III – also known as Hank 3 – might be known to many for his hell-raising attitude on and off the stage. Everyone respects him for never limiting his craftsmanship with mainstream Nashville’s restrictive culture.
SFGate

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
SFGate

PinkPantheress‘ Bills and Angst Keep Piling Up on New Song ’Take Me Home’

PinkPantheress is back with another new song, “Take Me Home,” which anchors a new surprise EP of the same name. “Take Me Home” begins with the kind of lo-fi drum’n’bass breakbeat that’s become PinkPantheress’ signature, before settling into a slicker dance pop groove. The lyrics are stuffed with clever, pointed lines about the anxieties of getting older, with one verse going, “I went to the doctor again/Said I was behind on my rent/He told me it’s not a problem for him/I said that you’re so good at listening.”
SFGate

‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage

Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Variety

How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’

“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood near the end of the silent era, and music plays a critical role in the film – not just the bands playing at the wild parties depicted, but also music on silent-movie sets and throughout the colorful three-hour epic as underscore. “We talked about the world of Babylon,” Hurwitz recalls of his early discussions with Chazelle. “He...
SFGate

‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers

After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate...

