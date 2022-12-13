It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Hugh Dunham announces his passing on Saturday, December 10th, at the age of 75. Raymond, who was affectionately known to many as Ray, Rusty, or Sparky, was originally from Bradford, PA. He graduated from Ryder College, and went on to an extremely successful and lifelong career in sales. After owning his own manufacturer’s rep company, Focus Sales, for over 30 years, Ray retired to The Villages community in Florida. There, he met the love of his life, Mary Schwarz. Ray and Mary spent eight wonderful years together “Living the Dream” and squeezing as much juice from the fruit of life as possible.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO