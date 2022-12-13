ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Stephanie Chassar Robertson

Stephanie Chassar Robertson, age 76 of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with lymphoma and COVID. She was born in Bethlehem, PA to the late Stephen F. Chassar and Evelyn Strouse Chassar on November 24, 1946. Stephanie was curious with varied interests...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Raymond Hugh Dunham

It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Hugh Dunham announces his passing on Saturday, December 10th, at the age of 75. Raymond, who was affectionately known to many as Ray, Rusty, or Sparky, was originally from Bradford, PA. He graduated from Ryder College, and went on to an extremely successful and lifelong career in sales. After owning his own manufacturer’s rep company, Focus Sales, for over 30 years, Ray retired to The Villages community in Florida. There, he met the love of his life, Mary Schwarz. Ray and Mary spent eight wonderful years together “Living the Dream” and squeezing as much juice from the fruit of life as possible.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Robert E. Arnold

Robert E. (Bob) Arnold, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Bob was born November 29, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Gertrude and William Arnold. Bob was an avid gardener and ballroom dancer and photographer, yet amazed...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villager celebrates 80th birthday in style at Rose Plantation

A Villager celebrated her 80th birthday in style at the Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park. Claudia Jaques of the Village of Liberty Park was joined Wednesday by friends from the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her sister, Janet Allister of the Village of St. Charles, also joined in the fun.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Marie “Doris” Dupuis

Marie “Doris” Dupuis, 90 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Somersworth, N.H., passed on December 13th, 2022 in her home with her husband by her side. Born June 9th, 1932, she was raised Catholic, the middle daughter of Ernest St. Onge and Louisa St. Onge. Doris, as she was known by family and friends, grew up in Somersworth, NH. She graduated from Somersworth High School class of 1950.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mary F. Finley

Mary F. Finley, of The Villages, FL., passed into eternal rest on December 15th, 2022. Mary was born in Amsterdam, N.U. on June 21, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Sofia and Orazio Dinovellis. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, who died in 1990. She is also survived by cousins and many close friends.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Michael A. Oto

Michael, per his name’s sake, was a true blessing to those who shared in his life. He was a reserved man, gentle and selfless, as well as an avid coin collector. He had a love for Tarzan, western movies, and was always up for a game of poker. Michael...
BUSHNELL, FL
David Alan Silverstein

David Alan Silverstein, 77, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida surrounded by his family. David was born on May 12, 1945 in the Bronx, New York to his parents Saul Silverstein and Sadye (Feinberg) Silverstein. He grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, where he enjoyed spending time working in his father’s candy store and spending summers in the Catskills with his cousins.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’

I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager in New York wins delay in mandatory appearance to face DUI charge

An 82-year-old Villager who doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court has won a delay from a judge. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley had been ordered to make a mandatory court appearance this week. However, he won a continuance that has put off that mandatory appearance until Jan. 24, according to court records.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Husband arrested after allegedly throwing Christmas tree at his wife

A husband was arrested after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife. Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday night at his home at 3919 Picciola Road on charges of battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction. His wife had been cooking for them when...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Lady Lake man celebrating birthday ordered to pour out Budweiser during traffic stop

A Lady Lake man celebrating his 66th birthday was ordered to pour out his Budweiser beer during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Lonnie Andus Cantrell, who lives at 5207 Lake Griffin Road, was driving a gray Chevy SUV at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street when an officer noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
District Office releases information about trash pickup over holidays

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the holidays:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community Development Districts 12...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL

