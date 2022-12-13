Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Stephanie Chassar Robertson
Stephanie Chassar Robertson, age 76 of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with lymphoma and COVID. She was born in Bethlehem, PA to the late Stephen F. Chassar and Evelyn Strouse Chassar on November 24, 1946. Stephanie was curious with varied interests...
villages-news.com
Raymond Hugh Dunham
It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Hugh Dunham announces his passing on Saturday, December 10th, at the age of 75. Raymond, who was affectionately known to many as Ray, Rusty, or Sparky, was originally from Bradford, PA. He graduated from Ryder College, and went on to an extremely successful and lifelong career in sales. After owning his own manufacturer’s rep company, Focus Sales, for over 30 years, Ray retired to The Villages community in Florida. There, he met the love of his life, Mary Schwarz. Ray and Mary spent eight wonderful years together “Living the Dream” and squeezing as much juice from the fruit of life as possible.
villages-news.com
Robert E. Arnold
Robert E. (Bob) Arnold, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Bob was born November 29, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Gertrude and William Arnold. Bob was an avid gardener and ballroom dancer and photographer, yet amazed...
villages-news.com
Villager celebrates 80th birthday in style at Rose Plantation
A Villager celebrated her 80th birthday in style at the Rose Plantation in Fruitland Park. Claudia Jaques of the Village of Liberty Park was joined Wednesday by friends from the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her sister, Janet Allister of the Village of St. Charles, also joined in the fun.
villages-news.com
Marie “Doris” Dupuis
Marie “Doris” Dupuis, 90 of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Somersworth, N.H., passed on December 13th, 2022 in her home with her husband by her side. Born June 9th, 1932, she was raised Catholic, the middle daughter of Ernest St. Onge and Louisa St. Onge. Doris, as she was known by family and friends, grew up in Somersworth, NH. She graduated from Somersworth High School class of 1950.
villages-news.com
Mary F. Finley
Mary F. Finley, of The Villages, FL., passed into eternal rest on December 15th, 2022. Mary was born in Amsterdam, N.U. on June 21, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Sofia and Orazio Dinovellis. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond, who died in 1990. She is also survived by cousins and many close friends.
villages-news.com
Michael A. Oto
Michael, per his name’s sake, was a true blessing to those who shared in his life. He was a reserved man, gentle and selfless, as well as an avid coin collector. He had a love for Tarzan, western movies, and was always up for a game of poker. Michael...
villages-news.com
David Alan Silverstein
David Alan Silverstein, 77, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 12, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida surrounded by his family. David was born on May 12, 1945 in the Bronx, New York to his parents Saul Silverstein and Sadye (Feinberg) Silverstein. He grew up in Jackson Heights, Queens, where he enjoyed spending time working in his father’s candy store and spending summers in the Catskills with his cousins.
villages-news.com
Bondz Music closing in Wildwood
What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
villages-news.com
Police lieutenant resigns in Lady Lake in wake of domestic violence arrest
A police lieutenant has resigned from the Lady Lake Police Department in the wake of his arrest earlier this year in an alleged domestic violence incident. Nelson Vargas, 51, resigned from the department on Dec. 3. He had been arrested Aug. 13 at his home in Minneola on charges of...
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart nabbed on DUI charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving trivia night at City Fire. Michael Harold Lewer, 63, of the Village of Charlotte, was at the wheel of a blue 2015 Yamaha golf cart at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was parked in the roadway on Rainey Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Villager in New York wins delay in mandatory appearance to face DUI charge
An 82-year-old Villager who doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court has won a delay from a judge. Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley had been ordered to make a mandatory court appearance this week. However, he won a continuance that has put off that mandatory appearance until Jan. 24, according to court records.
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after allegedly throwing Christmas tree at his wife
A husband was arrested after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife. Richard Daniel Atchison, 52, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Monday night at his home at 3919 Picciola Road on charges of battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction. His wife had been cooking for them when...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man celebrating birthday ordered to pour out Budweiser during traffic stop
A Lady Lake man celebrating his 66th birthday was ordered to pour out his Budweiser beer during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Lonnie Andus Cantrell, who lives at 5207 Lake Griffin Road, was driving a gray Chevy SUV at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street when an officer noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
District Office releases information about trash pickup over holidays
The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup over the holidays:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. Community Development Districts 12...
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
villages-news.com
Georgia man arrested after allegedly planting secret camera in woman’s bedroom
A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly planting a secret camera in a woman’s bedroom in Wildwood. Zain Waid Robison, 35, of Butler, Ga. was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of video voyeurism, eavesdropping and battery. A woman found cameras planted in her...
villages-news.com
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car
A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0