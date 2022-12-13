Kate Winslet has shut down rumours that she is to take part in a sequel to the hit Christmas film The Holiday.Theories emerged that the actor, 47, was to join co-stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black for a follow-up movie.However, Winslet told People magazine that the rumours were the first she’d heard of a sequel.“I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up,” she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet says story of £17k energy bill for disabled girl’s needs ‘destroyed’ her

8 DAYS AGO