Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Kate Winslet denies rumours she has been approached for The Holiday sequel
Kate Winslet has shut down rumours that she is to take part in a sequel to the hit Christmas film The Holiday.Theories emerged that the actor, 47, was to join co-stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz and Jack Black for a follow-up movie.However, Winslet told People magazine that the rumours were the first she’d heard of a sequel.“I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up,” she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersKate Winslet says story of £17k energy bill for disabled girl’s needs ‘destroyed’ her
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go Christmas Tree Shopping With Kids Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, & Max, 10
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Daughters Are ‘Ready’ for Baby No. 4: ‘They’re In’
They're prepared to be big sisters! Ryan Reynolds said his and Blake Lively's three daughters are excited for baby No. 4. "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it. They're ready," the Spirited star, 45, said to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 17. "We're very excited. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do […]
SFGate
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage
Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.
Switzerland’s Visions du Réel to Honor Argentinian Filmmaker Lucrecia Martel – Global Bulletin
FESTIVAL Switzerland’s Visions du Réel will honor Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martel at its 54th edition (April 21-30). She will give a masterclass during the event, which will accompany a retrospective of her work. Martel’s films, shot with sensual and ambitious cinematography, examine the existential crisis of the Argentinian middle classes, the country’s suffocating social mechanics, and the ghosts of its colonial past. Her films pay great attention to detail, are steeped in a joyous cinephilia, and feature a hybridisation of fiction and reality. Emilie Bujès, artistic director of Visions du Réel, described Martel as “a vital, rare and extraordinary figure in contemporary film...
SFGate
Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon
After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.”. Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video,...
Kate Winslet Pulls Off an Outfit Repeat in 7-Year-Old Gown at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere
Good fashion never goes out of style — and Kate Winslet is living proof! The actress pulled off an outfit repeat at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday, December 6. The Titanic star, 47, graced the red carpet in a dazzling halter dress by Badgley Mischka. The frock featured a […]
SFGate
‘Pokémon’ Says Goodbye to Ash Ketchum With 2023 Series Featuring Two New Trainers
After Ash Ketchum finally achieved his 25-year goal of becoming World Champion, the “Pokémon” anime will bid farewell to him and his Pikachu and launch an upcoming animated series featuring a new storyline and characters. The new show, which will premiere worldwide in 2023 after “Pokémon Ultimate...
Hugh Jackman, Billy Porter, Kate Hudson & Others Join Star-Studded Telethon to Raise Money for MPTF
The stars will be out December 10 for the Lights, Camera, Take Action! Telethon to raise money for the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The telethon will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 and on MTPF.com. Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Gets Edgy in Body Print Illusion Maxi Dress & Strappy Heels at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022
Erika Jayne graced the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight clad in an illusive garment that gave the “Pretty Mess” songstress a “nude” appearance. The risky maxi style from Balmain’s fall 2022 collection had long sleeves and a mock neckline. Its black and white graphic print was designed as the silhouette of a female body, creating an edgy look. The “nude”-illusion dress has become increasingly popular within the last few years. The singer accessorized with a gold cuff and an assortment gold hoops and studs to match. The reality star punctuated her look with a white...
From ‘The Blind Side’ to ‘Emily in Paris,’ Relive Lily Collins’ Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years
Bonjour belle! Lily Collins is one of the most buzzed-about stars of the moment — and while her on-screen work is undoubtedly fabulous, so is her red carpet style sense! That Red Dress! The Green Trench! The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 The actress first stepped — er, crawled — […]
Diane Warren talks honorary Oscar and new empowerment theme ‘Applause’
After being nominated for an Academy Award 13 times, Diane Warren finally has her Oscar. Just last month, Cher presented her with an honorary coveted gold statue. The statue currently sits atop her piano. While she received the big honor, the Grammy and Emmy-winning songwriter has no plans on stopping. She’s created a new song […]
SFGate
PinkPantheress‘ Bills and Angst Keep Piling Up on New Song ’Take Me Home’
PinkPantheress is back with another new song, “Take Me Home,” which anchors a new surprise EP of the same name. “Take Me Home” begins with the kind of lo-fi drum’n’bass breakbeat that’s become PinkPantheress’ signature, before settling into a slicker dance pop groove. The lyrics are stuffed with clever, pointed lines about the anxieties of getting older, with one verse going, “I went to the doctor again/Said I was behind on my rent/He told me it’s not a problem for him/I said that you’re so good at listening.”
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Ryan Reynolds honors Blake Lively and family in People's Choice Awards speech
Ryan Reynolds was being celebrated Tuesday night at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, but he made the moment about his family.
SFGate
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series released Thursday, which includes Harry describing how his older brother shouted at him during a meeting and Meghan talking about wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage.
San Francisco store sees surge in interest for 'White Lotus' ceramic heads
The beautiful, haunting noggins feature heavily in the second season.
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Comments / 0