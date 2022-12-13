Read full article on original website
Leadership Southeast Vermont program updates
REGION – The Leadership Southeast Vermont program has recommenced after our Covid hiatus, with a record-breaking 19 participants from all over southern Vermont. This cohort of leaders has had three sessions so far, an orientation session, a regional culture and history day, and an education day. In orientation, students...
U.S.F.S. encourages snowmobile travelers to exercise caution
REGION – With additional snow expected in the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service is looking forward to a successful snowmobile season and wants to encourage all riders to put safety first out on the trails in the coming months. Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) officials are advising snowmobilers...
