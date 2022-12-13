Read full article on original website
BRIC Open House rescheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In the interest of everyone’s safety and well being, with heavy snow coming tomorrow the 16, BRIC has decided to postpone until January 6 the BRIC Open House and Pitch Night. We hope all of you will be able to join us for the rescheduled...
Springfield Art Gym Winter Camp
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym, where we want you to exercise your creativity is hosting a three day camp for children 8 to 12 years old. Winter Break Camp will have two sessions 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. and another at 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29, and 30. Children will experience several mediums including painting, art journal, clay, and mixed media.
Holiday Services
On Dec. 24, we will have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Ludlow Baptist Church, on the Green, 99 Main St. Join the Ludlow Baptist Church for a Christmas Cantata and candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. There will be a performance of “Light of the World, A Musical Worshipping the Christ of Christmas.” For more information, go to www.LudlowBaptist.org.
Great Hall Handcrafters
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. an enthusiastic group of handcrafters meets in the Great Hall Gallery at 100 River Street in Springfield, the former Fellows Gear Shaper building, to work on individual craft projects and share time and skills with friends. This fun and friendly group welcomes all types of handcrafters from knitting and crocheting to embroidery, quilting, rug hooking, rug braiding, basket making, diamond painting, and scrapbooking.
Springfield Garden Club Applauds 2022 ‘Festival’ Sponsors
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the civic minded members, sponsors, and guests who made the 28th Annual Festival of Trees a huge success. If you missed the event on Nov. 18, you can still view the trees and trimmings through Jan. 6 at the Great Hall, 100 River Street in Springfield. The theme this year is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” and Santa and his sleigh are center stage.
Chester Boot Company
Here is some history of the old Jiffy Mart site in Chester. The earliest business I’m aware of that existed here was the Chester Boot Company. I don’t know much about this business other than it appears on the 1869 Beers Atlas as Chester Boot. I know of no photos of the boot company.
Westminster Christmas Eve service
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster will celebrate Christmas Eve with a special 5:30 p.m. worship service at 3470 Rt. 5, Westminster, VT 05158. All are welcome to attend. The sermon will be delivered by special guest Richard O’Donnell. The service will conclude with candlelit carols outside by the creche and the luminaria.
Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 1945-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gail Ann Oakman Stocker, 77, of Ludlow, Vt. died Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Rutland, on Sept. 27, 1945, the daughter of George and Cecelia (Edgerton) Oakman. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963. Gail married Francis Stocker on...
Sylvia “Honey” Graves, 1942-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Sylvia “Honey” Rose Graves, 80, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1942 in Cambridge, Mass., adopted as an infant by Joseph and Rachel Thibodeau. As a young girl she traveled around the country with her Christian ministry family to establish several Assembly of God churches. She graduated from RCS High School in Ravena, N.Y. in 1960.
RVTC Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program holds Mastercam training
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Students in RVTC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program joined area professionals during Mastercam training this Dec. 7 and 8. The Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at the River Valley Technical Center partnered with Technical Education Solutions, LLC from Astonia, Conn., to bring industry level training in Mastercam to the RVTC service region. 11 professionals from the region participated in this training on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8.
