SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club would like to thank the civic minded members, sponsors, and guests who made the 28th Annual Festival of Trees a huge success. If you missed the event on Nov. 18, you can still view the trees and trimmings through Jan. 6 at the Great Hall, 100 River Street in Springfield. The theme this year is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” and Santa and his sleigh are center stage.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO