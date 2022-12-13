Read full article on original website
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Mississippi State Football Makes Decision On Bowl Game
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition at the age of 61. Following the death of their coach, it was fair to wonder if the football team would want to play their bowl game. On Tuesday afternoon, the school announced a decision on that game.
Mississippi State Posts Tribute Video For Mike Leach
The sports world has flooded social media with tributes for recently passed college football legend Mike Leach. On Tuesday night, the Mississippi State football program added to this outpouring of support with a touching tribute video. The video covered Leach's entire career in Mississippi — starting with his introductory press...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death
Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from heart complications. He was 61. In a statement shared by Mississippi State, Leach's family said he was an organ donor. "Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at...
Football World Reacts To Mike Leach, Donald Trump Phone Call
In the wake of Mike Leach's death earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger published a piece highlighting everything that made the Mississippi State head coach "the most interesting man alive." The attention grabber at the top of the piece is a story about Leach stepping away from practice to...
wcbi.com
Leesa Gray’s best friend: “I want to be there for her”
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends of Leesa Gray said they have waited a long time for justice. Lisa Darracott vividly remembers her first day of Kindergarten, when she met Leesa Gray. “I remember clinging to my mom, not wanting her to leave and she kind of...
thelocalvoice.net
Mantee, Mississippi Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
wtva.com
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
wtva.com
VIDEO - Salvation Army in emergency situation; help needed for 72 families on Angel Tree
Captain Heather Dolby at the Salvation Army in Tupelo is asking for help from the community. She said they are in an emergency situation. The Salvation Army needs help for 72 families on the Angel Tree program.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department investigating cop impersonator
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is trying to find an individual who is reportedly impersonating as a law enforcement officer. This comes after a woman claimed someone tried to pull her over. She instead called law enforcement and reported the incident. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
The Spun
