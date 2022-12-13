ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Hotel Employees Suspended After Mark Curry Incident

By Brooke Leigh Howard
 2 days ago
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Staff members at Wyndham Mining Exchange Hotel in Colorado Springs have been suspended after comedian Mark Curry said they racially targeted him over the weekend. Curry, who was staying at the hotel while in town for a comedy gig, filmed two hotel employees following him through the lobby and asking him if he was a guest. Curry told the workers that no white guests were being approached in the same way. “You cannot be in this hotel lobby if you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs,” Curry said while filming. Curry went to the guests services desk to alert other employees that he was being followed, but they also asked him to prove that he was a guest of the hotel. A hotel representative said employees who were involved in the incident “have been suspended, pending further investigation.”

Comments / 31

bar
2d ago

Why did they feel the need to hover over him like a couple of vultures and no one else.......oh ya.

Reply(8)
9
Sandy Riggle
1d ago

Yeah and I’ve been stopped and asked if I was a guest in a hotel before and I’m white… doesn’t mean they did it because of his skin color 🙄

Reply
3
Erica Green
2d ago

yes I watched it and it was over the top I also said to myself that why I didn't get the Valet position there I applied for

Reply
3
 

