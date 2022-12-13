Read full article on original website
Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Jenny McCarthy Goes From No Makeup to Full-On Glam in New Transformation Video
Jenny McCarthy loves to play around on social media, and today's post was no exception. Ahead of the finale of this season of The Masked Singer, for which McCarthy is a panelist, the 50-year-old shared a cute, fun video showing her complete transformation from no makeup to true glam for tonight's show.
Loni Love Says She's Been Trying Hard to Keep Keke Palmer's Pregnancy News a Secret (Exclusive)
Loni Love knows how to keep a secret -- even if it's really difficult to do. The comedian walked the carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Keke Palmer's big baby bump reveal during her Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend.
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
“Heartbroken” Ellen DeGeneres Honors Stephen "tWitch" Boss After His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Ellen DeGeneres is mourning the loss of her friend. The talk show host shared an emotional tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ, following his death on Dec. 14 at age 40. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker shared on Dec. 14. E! News can confirm he died by suicide.
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Just Posted a Beautiful Rare Photo Featuring Her 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Mark Consuelos' three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Ripa is happy to have her chickens back in the nest before the summer ends. The brothers and sister are beaming in front of a pool and bright blue sky. Three...
Amy Robach’s ‘Inner Circle’ Believe Lara Spencer Pushed for Her and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘Good Morning America’
Drama behind the scenes? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were temporarily benched from GMA3 — and an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that Robach thinks her coworker Lara Spencer is behind the removal. "The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show," the […]
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With Natasha Singh Ahead of Amy Robach Romance Scandal: Details
Just the beginning? T.J. Holmes cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly. According to the insider, Holmes, 45, has had "inappropriate moments" with several of his ABC coworkers. His affair with Singh, 30, took place before his romance with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach — […]
Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Moment at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 by the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her impassioned acceptance speech, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit expressed her gratitude for her fans and desire for unity in the world. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave Instagram After Affair Leaks
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have seemingly deactivated their Instagrams after photos of the two married co-anchors getting cozy on a getaway to upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the allegations that they were having a months-long affair, but removed themselves from Instagram Wednesday as the story made headlines.
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022
The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
Jane Fonda Shares Her Cancer Is in Remission After Chemotherapy Treatment
Jane Fonda has extra reasons to celebrate her 85th birthday later this month. The Grace and Frankie star got some good news in time for her Dec. 21 birthday—her cancer is in remission! In a statement shared on her website on Dec. 15, the Monster-in-Law actress revealed that she can discontinue chemotherapy and called it "The Best Birthday Present Ever."
