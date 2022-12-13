ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
E! News

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, Dead at 40

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Hollywood has lost a beloved star. Dancer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared alongside Ellen DeGeneres as a DJ and guest host on her long-running talk show, has died at the age of 40, his wife Allison Holker shared on Dec. 14. E! News can confirm he died by suicide.
E! News

Kathy Hilton Appears Distracted During Mariska Hargitay's Moment at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers. Kathy Hilton knows how to steal the show. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif, Mariska Hargitay was presented with the award for Drama TV Star of 2022 by the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In her impassioned acceptance speech, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit expressed her gratitude for her fans and desire for unity in the world. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say

It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Leave Instagram After Affair Leaks

Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have seemingly deactivated their Instagrams after photos of the two married co-anchors getting cozy on a getaway to upstate New York were published by the Daily Mail. Neither Robach nor Holmes have commented on the allegations that they were having a months-long affair, but removed themselves from Instagram Wednesday as the story made headlines.
People

5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022

The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
E! News

Jane Fonda Shares Her Cancer Is in Remission After Chemotherapy Treatment

Jane Fonda has extra reasons to celebrate her 85th birthday later this month. The Grace and Frankie star got some good news in time for her Dec. 21 birthday—her cancer is in remission! In a statement shared on her website on Dec. 15, the Monster-in-Law actress revealed that she can discontinue chemotherapy and called it "The Best Birthday Present Ever."
