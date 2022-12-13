Read full article on original website
Authorities locate remains of three people in San Bernardino County
Authorities have identified a set of remains belonging to a Nuevo man that was reported missing back in July. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station were dispatched to a remote area near Kramer Junction back in November, when they located the remains of three different people. After investigation, detectives were able to determine that one set of the human remains was missing person, Enrique Saltos Gallegos. He was initially reported missing back in July. They also believe that the other sets of remains belong to two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos. "Tests are still being conducted on those remains and results have not been confirmed," deputies said in a press release. They have yet to identify a suspect in the investigation, disclosing that they have no additional leads in the case. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detective B. Chandler at (909) 890-4904.
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
KTLA.com
Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI after posting bail for DUI
A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33,...
1 Person Killed And 11 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)
According to the San Bernardino Fire Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in San Bernardino. Officials confirmed that one person died and eleven others were injured in the accident.
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
NBC Los Angeles
Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades
A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft
On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
vvng.com
Vehicle shot with a pellet gun after attempted carjacking in Vons shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle was shot multiple times with a pellet gun after an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Vons shopping center, officials said. It happened on December 13, 2022, at about 2:50 pm, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
Authorities look for missing Compton teen
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old teen in Compton.Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday, December 13th in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue around 11 p.m.White suffers from anxiety and depression and it is unknown if she has her medications.Authorities said she is Black, around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses, has a scar above left eye on her forehead, and possibly has a nose piercing.Anyone who has seen her, please contact the the Compton Sheriff's at 310-605-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year
Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
knewsradio.com
Deadly Crashes In Thermal
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Less than one week after 27 year Saul Hernandez Bautista of Coachella was killed in a crash on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, a 61 year old man from Orange County has been killed in a crash in Thermal.
Man bitten by K-9 during end of chase in Downey had nothing to do with pursuit, witnesses say
A lengthy chase ended in a chaotic search for suspects at a Downey strip mall on Tuesday, but one moment is raising questions.
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
21-Year-Old Arrested After Porch Assault Captured By Ring Camera
A 21-year-old was arrested Wednesday for an alleged assault on a porch caught on a Ring camera following a possible road rage incident in November. On Wednesday, Adriano Anzuini, 21, from Santa Clarita, was arrested for assault as the primary suspect involved in the incident, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita ...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served
After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Suspect arrested in group assault on man walking his dog in Ocean Beach
A suspect is in custody Wednesday, Dec. 14, in connection with a group assault in Ocean Beach that left a man seriously injured last month, police said. The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody the night of Dec. 11 in Murrieta, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
