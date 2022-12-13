ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CBS LA

Authorities locate remains of three people in San Bernardino County

Authorities have identified a set of remains belonging to a Nuevo man that was reported missing back in July. Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station were dispatched to a remote area near Kramer Junction back in November, when they located the remains of three different people. After investigation, detectives were able to determine that one set of the human remains was missing person, Enrique Saltos Gallegos. He was initially reported missing back in July. They also believe that the other sets of remains belong to two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos. "Tests are still being conducted on those remains and results have not been confirmed," deputies said in a press release. They have yet to identify a suspect in the investigation, disclosing that they have no additional leads in the case. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detective B. Chandler at (909) 890-4904. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
HESPERIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Detectives Identify Slain SoCal Teen Know Only as ‘John Doe 1978' for Decades

A teen boy known only as 'John Doe 1978' for more than 40 years has been identified by police. The Southern California cold case dates to June 3, 1978, when the teen was found dead on the pavement near Division Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach. On Wednesday, Long Beach police announced that advances in investigative genealogy helped investigators finally identify the victim as 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities look for missing Compton teen

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old teen in Compton.Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday, December 13th in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue around 11 p.m.White suffers from anxiety and depression and it is unknown if she has her medications.Authorities said she is Black, around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses, has a scar above left eye on her forehead, and possibly has a nose piercing.Anyone who has seen her, please contact the the Compton Sheriff's at 310-605-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Deadly Crashes In Thermal

Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Less than one week after 27 year Saul Hernandez Bautista of Coachella was killed in a crash on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, a 61 year old man from Orange County has been killed in a crash in Thermal.
THERMAL, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served

After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Suspect arrested in group assault on man walking his dog in Ocean Beach

A suspect is in custody Wednesday, Dec. 14, in connection with a group assault in Ocean Beach that left a man seriously injured last month, police said. The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody the night of Dec. 11 in Murrieta, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

