Burlington County, NJ

Majestic Mansion Selling For $25M In South Jersey

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is for sale on 7.7 acres of land in Burlington County.

The 40,000-square-foot home in Moorestown, listed by Sothebys Real Estate , also features majestic staircases, a spacious kitchen and a bar with a billiards table.

It's selling for $24.95 million.

There are six fireplaces, a home theatre, a gym, an indoor pool and multiple elevators servicing four floors. There's also a wine cellar and chapel/meditation room for quiet time.

The listing reads: "Artisan builders have utilized modern technology and the finest materials in developing a legacy home that is the definition of 'one’s home is their castle.'"

Every technical detail has been meticulously executed, from the geothermal HVAC system to the radiant heat system to the automobile elevator which brings cars into a specially designed room with a unique ventilation system, according to the listing.

The property is owned by Carlton and Orsula Knowlton, who founded Tabula Rasa HealthCare before stepping down from the company in September.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reported that the couple has already spent about $27 million building the home, which is about 90% complete.

“Destined to be one of the most magnificent properties in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, its southern New Jersey setting is ideal for those seeking a world-class home base between New York City and Washington D.C., and quick access to New Jersey beaches and multiple airports that service the globe," the listing says.

Click here for more details about the home.

