ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Chile's parties to retry replacing dictatorship constitution

By EVA VERGARA
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd5vp_0jhAgzn600

Chile's political parties from the left to the right have agreed to try again to replace the constitution imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship four decades ago.

The accord was announced in the former Congress building, the same place where Chile's entire political firmament — except for the Communist Party, which wouldn't join them — agreed in 2019 to begin the constitutional process that wound up being rejected on Sept. 4 by 62% of the voters .

That rejection was a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric, who had argued that the document would usher in a new progressive era. Chile’s current constitution is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in aspects like education, pensions and health care, and makes no reference to Indigenous people who represent nearly 13% of the population.

Most Chileans favor changing the constitution, but across the country of 19 million, polling showed wariness with the process, which resulted in an unwieldy 388-article charter that would have introduced rights to free education, health care and housing and established autonomous Indigenous territories, among other things.

This time, the 14 parties agreed to convene a new commission with 24 experts appointed by Congress who will lay the framework for 50 people elected democratically in April 2023 to draft the new charter. They'll be joined on the commission by representatives of Chile's Indigenous population, whose numbers will be determined in the same popular vote.

The final debate Monday night revolved around the number of commissioners and how to choose them. The ruling party wanted everyone involved to be elected, while the right-wing opposition wanted a mix of appointees and elected members. Both conceded to reach a deal.

The accord also calls for a new charter to be based on a dozen constitutional principles previously determined by the political parties, including that Chile has a unitary but decentralized government with separate and independent executive, judicial and legislative branches.

Other principles include that Chile's 11 Indigenous peoples be recognized as part of the Chilean nation; and that fundamental freedoms and rights be recognized, among them, the right to life and property, and that Chile's military forces must always be subordinate to the civil government.

The parties also agreed that a neutral “arbiter” will advocate for respect for these fundamental principles, made up of 14 judges, one for each party, designated by Congress.

Monday night's accord now must be approved by a vote of 4/7ths of the Congress — 29 senators and 89 deputies. The members will then have five months to draft a new charter, which must be approved or rejected in an obligatory nationwide vote late next year.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of Peru's Congress to being replaced by his vice president, but the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left...
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Vice

Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage

Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy