Tampa, FL

Pete’s Bagels will open a new all-day cafe and wine bar in Ybor City next year

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
One of The Burg’s favorite breakfast spots is making its journey across the bridge for an exciting—and slightly different—new concept.

Popular bagel spot Pete’s Bagels will open a second location in Ybor City in spring 2023.

Much different than its flagship storefront in St. Pete that closes at 2 p.m. daily, the new Pete’s in Ybor City will be an all-day cafe that offers sandwiches, coffee, espresso, salads, beer and wine alongside its beloved bagels.


“The idea is to create a community focused space where you can grab your morning coffee, eat lunch and meet your friends for happy hour,” says a post from Pete’s Instagram. “We will have lots of community-focused events as well.”
Despite the new location’s menu being vastly different than that of its St. Pete storefront, customers of Tampa's upcoming Pete’s can still expect the store's iconic bagels, breakfast sandwiches and a variety of homemade schmears.


Although its social media post did not reveal the exact location of its upcoming Ybor City storefront, it did say that the new cafe will “overlook a brand new dog park.” The new, 4,000 square-foot Friends of Ybor dog park will debut sometime this month at 1802 E 4th Ave.— so folks can expect Pete’s to open somewhere near the corner of 18th Street and 4th Avenue in historic Ybor City.

When open next year, Pete’s will be neighbors with other Ybor City foodie spots like Nana’s Juice Bar, Jimmy’s Tacos and Al’s Finger-Licking Good BBQ.

This will be Pete's second location in Tampa Bay. Initially, Pete's had two storefronts in St. Pete, but its flagship cafe in Historic Uptown closed last fall, leaving its Grand Central District location at 2359 1st Ave. S the only one in The Burg'. For the latest updates on Ybor City's Pete's, follow its
Facebook page or Instagram at @petes_general.

Comments / 2

 

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

