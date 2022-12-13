ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa's New Granada Records announces lineup for 2022 Christmas night concert

By Ray Roa, Josh Bradley
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYCfZ_0jhAgvGC00
If you need any more signs that this pandemic is over,  look no further than Tampa's Hooch and Hive on Christmas Night, when revered local indie record label New Granada stages yet another Christmas Night show.

Tickets to New Granada Records' annual Christmas night concert—this year happening on Sunday, Dec. 25 at Hooch and Hive in the West River district near downtown Tampa—are on sale now and start at $12.


Headlining this year is Bay area hardcore favorite Meatwound, which features ex-members of Combatwoundedveteran, which'll be joined with devastatingly powerful instrumental-rock outfit Prescribed Fire and indie-rock band Bad Bad Things.

The return of New Granada's annual Christmas concert is welcome since the promoter was one of the most cautious during the pandemic when it shelved the holiday tradition to keep the community safe.

And if you need more locally-focused holiday concerts, head to Hooch and Hive on Friday, Dec. 23 for Brokenmold's holiday extravaganza featuring Liam Bauman .

See Josh Bradley's latest new concert roundup below.

[event-1] Holiday Rock and Roll Supershow feat. Car Bomb Driver w/Honeyrider/Human Error/Thee Influencers/The Inhalers (Record Release Party)/Pretty Voice s Saturday, Dec. 17. 5 p.m. No cover. Cage Brewing, St. Petersburg

Jadakiss w/Cris Streetz/Pusha Preme/Heavy Lyrics/Famous Kid Brick
Sunday, Dec. 18. 9 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor City

Chlorinefields w/Ortrotasce Saturday, Dec. 31. 8 p.m. Donation at door. The Nest at St. Pete Brewing Company, St. Petersburg

Emo Night Tampa: Intervention w/Menu/Spoiled Rat/P.M. Tiger Saturday, Jan. 7. 9 p.m. No cover. Crowbar, Ybor City

The Chuck Prophet Trio Wednesday, Jan. 11. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa

Marcia Ball w/ Reverend Billy C Wirtz Friday, Jan. 13. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa

Southern Culture on the Skids w/The Tremolords Saturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa


Willy Porter Saturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20-$30. Side Door Cabaret at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg

Mrenc w/Riot for Romance Sunday, Jan. 22. 5 p.m. $8. Microgroove, Tampa

Perpetual Groove Thursday, Jan. 26. 7 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor City

Once An Outlaw w/Harvey Dalton Saturday, Jan. 28. 8 p.m. $19.50 & up. Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo

Pet Lizard (opening for Durry) Tuesday, Jan. 31. 8 p.m. Prices TBA. Crowbar, Ybor City

Arlie w/TB A Saturday, Feb. 4. 7 p.m. $15. Orpheum, Tampa


GreyMarket w/Idle Moves/Bangarang Friday, Feb. 10. 8 p.m. $10. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa

Jim Messina w/Henry Gross Tuesday, Feb. 14. 8 p.m. $39-$65. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

The Supersuckers w/The Franklin County Trucking Co. Saturday, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $17. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

Vandoliers w/Old Heavy Hands Sunday, Feb. 19. 6 p.m. $12. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa

The Wonder Years w/Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties/Carly Cosgrove Wednesday, Feb. 22. 7 p.m. $32-$65. The Ritz, Ybor City

Stacey Ryan (opening for Jake Wesley Rogers)
Friday, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $25 & up. Crowbar, Ybor City

The Irish Tenors Monday, Feb. 27. 7:30 p.m. $50-$100. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

Pablo Cruise Wednesday, March 8. 8 p.m. $29-$55. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater

Steel Panther w/Crobot/Tragedy Saturday, March 11. 8 p.m. $28 & up. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Fit For A King w/Northlane/Alpha Wolf/Kingdom of Giants Wednesday, March 15. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa

Knuckle Puck w/Real Friends/Bearings Friday, March 17. 6:30 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa

Cold w/Death Valley Dreams/Sygnal to Noise/Awake for Days/Divide the Fall Monday, April 10. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

