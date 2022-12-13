Tampa's New Granada Records announces lineup for 2022 Christmas night concert
If you need any more signs that this pandemic is over, look no further than Tampa's Hooch and Hive on Christmas Night, when revered local indie record label New Granada stages yet another Christmas Night show.
Tickets to New Granada Records' annual Christmas night concert—this year happening on Sunday, Dec. 25 at Hooch and Hive in the West River district near downtown Tampa—are on sale now and start at $12.
Headlining this year is Bay area hardcore favorite Meatwound, which features ex-members of Combatwoundedveteran, which'll be joined with devastatingly powerful instrumental-rock outfit Prescribed Fire and indie-rock band Bad Bad Things.
The return of New Granada's annual Christmas concert is welcome since the promoter was one of the most cautious during the pandemic when it shelved the holiday tradition to keep the community safe.
And if you need more locally-focused holiday concerts, head to Hooch and Hive on Friday, Dec. 23 for Brokenmold's holiday extravaganza featuring Liam Bauman .
See Josh Bradley's latest new concert roundup below.
[event-1] Holiday Rock and Roll Supershow feat. Car Bomb Driver w/Honeyrider/Human Error/Thee Influencers/The Inhalers (Record Release Party)/Pretty Voice s Saturday, Dec. 17. 5 p.m. No cover. Cage Brewing, St. Petersburg
Jadakiss w/Cris Streetz/Pusha Preme/Heavy Lyrics/Famous Kid Brick Sunday, Dec. 18. 9 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor City
Chlorinefields w/Ortrotasce Saturday, Dec. 31. 8 p.m. Donation at door. The Nest at St. Pete Brewing Company, St. Petersburg
Emo Night Tampa: Intervention w/Menu/Spoiled Rat/P.M. Tiger Saturday, Jan. 7. 9 p.m. No cover. Crowbar, Ybor City
The Chuck Prophet Trio Wednesday, Jan. 11. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa
Marcia Ball w/ Reverend Billy C Wirtz Friday, Jan. 13. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa
Southern Culture on the Skids w/The Tremolords Saturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa
Willy Porter Saturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20-$30. Side Door Cabaret at Palladium Theater, St. Petersburg
Mrenc w/Riot for Romance Sunday, Jan. 22. 5 p.m. $8. Microgroove, Tampa
Perpetual Groove Thursday, Jan. 26. 7 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor City
Once An Outlaw w/Harvey Dalton Saturday, Jan. 28. 8 p.m. $19.50 & up. Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo
Pet Lizard (opening for Durry) Tuesday, Jan. 31. 8 p.m. Prices TBA. Crowbar, Ybor City
Arlie w/TB A Saturday, Feb. 4. 7 p.m. $15. Orpheum, Tampa
GreyMarket w/Idle Moves/Bangarang Friday, Feb. 10. 8 p.m. $10. Music Hall at New World Brewery, Tampa
Jim Messina w/Henry Gross Tuesday, Feb. 14. 8 p.m. $39-$65. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater
The Supersuckers w/The Franklin County Trucking Co. Saturday, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $17. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Vandoliers w/Old Heavy Hands Sunday, Feb. 19. 6 p.m. $12. Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa
The Wonder Years w/Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties/Carly Cosgrove Wednesday, Feb. 22. 7 p.m. $32-$65. The Ritz, Ybor City
Stacey Ryan (opening for Jake Wesley Rogers) Friday, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $25 & up. Crowbar, Ybor City
The Irish Tenors Monday, Feb. 27. 7:30 p.m. $50-$100. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater
Pablo Cruise Wednesday, March 8. 8 p.m. $29-$55. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater
Steel Panther w/Crobot/Tragedy Saturday, March 11. 8 p.m. $28 & up. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Fit For A King w/Northlane/Alpha Wolf/Kingdom of Giants Wednesday, March 15. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa
Knuckle Puck w/Real Friends/Bearings Friday, March 17. 6:30 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa
Cold w/Death Valley Dreams/Sygnal to Noise/Awake for Days/Divide the Fall Monday, April 10. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa
