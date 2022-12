Tampa's New Granada Records announces lineup for 2022 Christmas night concert

<a href=https://financialruin.bandcamp.com/track/northern-corpses rel=nofollow> Northern Corpses by MEATWOUND </a>

If you need any more signs that this pandemic is over, look no further than Tampa's Hooch and Hive on Christmas Night, when revered local indie record label New Granada stages yet another Christmas Night show.Headlining this year is Bay area hardcore favorite Meatwound, which features ex-members of Combatwoundedveteran, which'll be joined with devastatingly powerful instrumental-rock outfit Prescribed Fire and indie-rock band Bad Bad Things.The return of New Granada's annual Christmas concert is welcome since the promoter was one of the most cautious during the pandemic when it shelved the holiday tradition to keep the community safe.And if you need more locally-focused holiday concerts, head to Hooch and Hive on Friday, Dec. 23 for Brokenmold's holiday extravaganza featuring Liam Bauman See Josh Bradley's latest new concert roundup below.[event-1]s Saturday, Dec. 17. 5 p.m. No cover. Cage Brewing, St. PetersburgSunday, Dec. 18. 9 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor CitySaturday, Dec. 31. 8 p.m. Donation at door. The Nest at St. Pete Brewing Company, St. PetersburgSaturday, Jan. 7. 9 p.m. No cover. Crowbar, Ybor CityWednesday, Jan. 11. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, TampaFriday, Jan. 13. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, TampaSaturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20. Skipper’s Smokehouse, TampaSaturday, Jan. 14. 8 p.m. $20-$30. Side Door Cabaret at Palladium Theater, St. PetersburgSunday, Jan. 22. 5 p.m. $8. Microgroove, TampaThursday, Jan. 26. 7 p.m. $20. Crowbar, Ybor CitySaturday, Jan. 28. 8 p.m. $19.50 & up. Central Park Performing Arts Center, LargoTuesday, Jan. 31. 8 p.m. Prices TBA. Crowbar, Ybor CityA Saturday, Feb. 4. 7 p.m. $15. Orpheum, TampaFriday, Feb. 10. 8 p.m. $10. Music Hall at New World Brewery, TampaTuesday, Feb. 14. 8 p.m. $39-$65. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, ClearwaterSaturday, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $17. Hooch and Hive, TampaSunday, Feb. 19. 6 p.m. $12. Skipper’s Smokehouse, TampaWednesday, Feb. 22. 7 p.m. $32-$65. The Ritz, Ybor CityFriday, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $25 & up. Crowbar, Ybor CityMonday, Feb. 27. 7:30 p.m. $50-$100. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, ClearwaterWednesday, March 8. 8 p.m. $29-$55. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, ClearwaterSteel Panther w/Crobot/Tragedy Saturday, March 11. 8 p.m. $28 & up. Jannus Live, St. PetersburgWednesday, March 15. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, TampaFriday, March 17. 6:30 p.m. $25. Orpheum, TampaMonday, April 10. 6 p.m. $25. Orpheum, Tampa