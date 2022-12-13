ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Country Today

NDN Collective announces Community Action Fund grantees

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8hWb_0jhAgnRc00

News Release

NDN Collective

Yesterday, NDN Collective announced grantee-partners of the 2022 Community Action Fund . The fund’s intention is to move money into the movement space to help further Indigenous Peoples’ agendas as it relates to the defense, development, and decolonization of our Peoples and Mother Earth.

This fund provides urgent response resources to frontline movements and community organizers working to defend their lands, including a focus on climate justice and racial equity. Grants of $15,000 to $30,000 are directed to those most impacted by local problems and ensuring that resources and decision-making lies with those most affected by the results, and most equipped to solve immediate challenges. Direct community action is supported, including community organizing, amplification of community voices, and a wide variety of tactics imperative to shifting the political and financial systems impacting Indigeous communities.

“It’s critical to resource grassroots efforts. The knowledge and power of the people closest to the issues and threats that we face must be fortified,” said Gaby Strong, NDN Foundation Managing Director . “There are so many communities across Turtle Island – aka North America – working to defend their lands from extraction and their people from exploitation. The Community Action Fund is one important way of supporting those change efforts.”

“NDN Collective is honored to invest in the self-determination and leadership of these organizations, collectives, organizers, and cultural practitioners,” said Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of NDN Collective . “They are on the frontlines defending our communities from resource extraction, combating the polluters fueling climate change, and standing up for the human rights of Indigenous peoples. NDN Collective continues to operate with the foundational principle that radical change will require a major redistribution of resources.

“Liberating resources from the field of philanthropy and moving them to the communities who have been stolen from to create those resources in the first place is essential to building an equitable world.”

2022 Community Action Fund Grantees:

Kenia Ines Herandez Montalvan with Centro de Derechos Humanos Zeferino as fiscal sponsor

Congreso Nacional Indigena (Peninsula De Yucatan) with Ladrillero A.C. as fiscal sponsor

Consejo Regional Indígena y Popular de Xpujil

International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee

José Guillermo Vélez Román

Koʻihonua

Luis Enrique Ortiz González

Sisquoc Goat Packing with Meztli as fiscal sponsor

Apache Stronghold with MICA Group Inc. as fiscal sponsor

Guainia Taino Tribe of the US Virgin Islands with Opi'a Taino International, Inc. as fiscal sponsor

Piikanii Lodge Health Institute

The American Indian Movement Grand Governing Council with Rural Coalition as fiscal sponsor

Society of Native Nations

Southern Sierra Miwuk Nation

Indigenous Elders and Medicine Peoples Council with SPIRET Foundation as fiscal sponsor

World Peace and Prayer Day with SPIRET Foundation as fiscal sponsor

Tewa Women United

The Pueblo Action Alliance with The SouthWest Organizing Project as fiscal sponsor

Tohono O'odham Sonora

Dakota Canoe Journey with Unkitawa as fiscal sponsor

yak tityu tityu yak tilhini Northern Chumash

About NDN Collective

NDN Collective is an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power. Through organizing, activism, philanthropy, grantmaking, capacity-building, and narrative change, we are creating sustainable solutions on Indigenous terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn1NL_0jhAgnRc00

(Image: NDN Collective)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ Awards $1 Million in Domestic Violence Shelter Grants, Impacting Nearly 150,000 Women

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ is honored to announce $1 million in domestic violence shelter grants around the country. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of eliminating cancers affecting women. In 2000, the Foundation furthered its mission to include the prevention and elimination of domestic violence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005428/en/ The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded $1 million in domestic violence grants to shelters across the country. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)
ajmc.com

IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity

The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
ORLANDO, FL
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Foundations join White House to invest in workers’ rights

The Ford Foundation, Fundación Avina, Humanity United, and Open Society Foundations have announced their participation in the new federal Multilateral Partnership for Organizing, Worker Empowerment, and Rights (M-POWER) initiative. The public-private initiative, for which the U.S. government has committed approximately $130 million, aims to align governments, philanthropy, worker organizations,...
The Associated Press

Mary Kay Protects Critically Endangered Lemurs and Other Wildlife in Partnership With the Arbor Day Foundation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship, announced the completion of a reforestation project in Madagascar in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership. The announcement comes as representatives from around the world gather in Montreal at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 15) to tackle the world’s biodiversity crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005696/en/ (Credit: Mary Kay Inc.)
FLORIDA STATE
anash.org

Mitzvah-Raising Platform Releases New Chanukah Templates

The mitzvah-raising platform from Merkos 302, OneMitzvah.org, is offering a new method to encourage more mitzvahs and spread the light of Chanukah. As Chanukah approaches, preparations for the yomtov are taking center stage in communities around the world. With public menorah lightings being arranged and fun family Chanukah parties being planned, the message of a little light pushing away much darkness is slowly being felt.
csengineermag.com

On the heels on COP27, GHD survey reveals young professionals feel disempowered to take action on climate change

A new survey by global professional services company GHD reveals that nearly 80 per cent of its young workforce, largely comprised of graduate engineers, designers and scientists, is concerned about climate change, yet only half feel empowered to take action. Seventy-five per cent of respondents believe that more can be done to consult, engage, collaborate, and work with young people on the steps needed to address the climate change crisis.
hstoday.us

FEMA Announces Community-Driven Relocation Program, Shares Additional Resources for Tribal Communities

The Biden-Harris administration announced the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, to assist tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats. Through investments from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Department of the Interior is...
Print Magazine

Technology Meets Natural Food with Karen Frame of Makeena

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
653
Followers
701
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy