Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest
College basketball fans woke up to the disturbing news that Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested overnight and charged with assault on a family member, reportedly involving choking. Now, details are beginning to emerge and the allegations sound horrific. Beard, who was charged with a third-degree felony, was released from an Austin Read more... The post Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
College quarterback arrested for assault and battery
Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested Sunday for allegedly throwing a woman onto concrete. According to TMZ Sports, police said that Carpenter was arrested at 1:45 AM on Sunday morning. Court records reveal that Carpenter has been charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery after “grabbing her, picking her up and throwing Read more... The post College quarterback arrested for assault and battery appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute
Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Reportedly Lands New Job
The Kansas Jayhawks are finally back in bowl season after over a decade of terrible football with some of the worst records in all of college sports. One of the coaches who was a part of those doldrums, David Beaty, is also back in the spotlight. According to ESPN's Adam...
Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. pleads guilty to drug, weapons charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges in Texas, but still faces separate charges in connection with the death of his girlfriend. Ware accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, KPRC reported....
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
People
365K+
Followers
62K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0