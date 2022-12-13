ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest

College basketball fans woke up to the disturbing news that Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested overnight and charged with assault on a family member, reportedly involving choking. Now, details are beginning to emerge and the allegations sound horrific. Beard, who was charged with a third-degree felony, was released from an Austin Read more... The post Horrific allegations emerge around Chris Beard arrest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College quarterback arrested for assault and battery

Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested Sunday for allegedly throwing a woman onto concrete. According to TMZ Sports, police said that Carpenter was arrested at 1:45 AM on Sunday morning. Court records reveal that Carpenter has been charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery after “grabbing her, picking her up and throwing Read more... The post College quarterback arrested for assault and battery appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
