Here's Who Will Replace Deion Sanders At Jackson State

Deion Sanders' departure from Jackson State represented more than on-field achievements for the Tigers to replace. Sanders brought an upbeat culture and recruiting acumen that will be near-impossible to match.

So, one would think it will be a Herculean task to fill Sanders' shoes. On Tuesday, we learned who will take on this challenge.

T.C. Taylor, who served as wide receivers coach under Sanders, will be given the reins as Jackson State's new head coach.

Though the news was just made official Tuesday, it appears Taylor has been active in a recruiting capacity prior to the date. This past Thursday, Taylor tweeted about his desire to bring fresh talent to the Tigers.

Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson had to have known it would be a losing battle to try hiring a coach with Sanders' influence and star power. As such, it's likely a savvy move to promote from within and seek to build a new culture for the post-Primetime era.

Taylor is as homegrown a selection as Jackson State could have hoped for. Formerly a wide receiver for the school during his collegiate years (he earned a bachelor's degree in 2005), Taylor has coached in secondary roles at Jackson State since 2019. His resume also includes a five-year coaching run at North Carolina Central.

If reaction tweets from Jackson State players are any indication, it appears Taylor's hiring will boost morale following Sanders' exit.