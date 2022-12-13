ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Mike Leach's Heartbreaking Death

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago

On the gridiron, Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach were forced to be enemies due to the nature of the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State rivalry.

However, off the field Kiffin and Leach shared a special relationship.

Kiffin recounted that special friendship he shared with the late Mike Leach, who passed away Monday night, in a touchings statement this Tuesday morning.

"I truly loved Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him," said Kiffin. "I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives, going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can't imagine college football without him. I'm grateful to be part of his finally win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is.

"I know God is welcoming the Pirate home now."

A special tribute from Lane Kiffin to his dear friend, Mike Leach.

Leach leaves behind an unforgettable legacy in college football. His days at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi state will not soon be forgotten.

We're keeping the Leach family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

