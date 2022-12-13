NWA signs two wrestlers to contracts, gives another pay raise

Joe Alonzo and Missa Kate are now under deals.

NWA

The NWA has signed two wrestlers to contracts while giving another a pay raise.

On his podcast, Robert Anthony (Cyon in NWA) detailed a conversation he had with NWA director of talent relations Pat Kenney about how he was getting a raise while also revealing that they were offering Missa Kate and Joe Alonzo their own contracts.

Anthony, who had Alonzo and Kate on as guests, said he was allowed to be in the room when both wrestlers got their offers.

Alonzo talked about the different aspects of the deal that sold him which included the ability to be a true independent contractor and work for various indies without needing to get any permission from the NWA, albeit it with some common sense parameters.

Similar to other independent contractors, no taxes are taken out of his check when he gets paid, leaving him responsible for figuring out taxes on his own.

Another aspect of the talent contracts that were revealed is that they get re-evaluated every six months which includes their pay. Anthony compared to that his previous WWE contract where he got paid the same rate no matter how high he went in the company. He preferred the NWA method that allows you to renegotiate based on your standing.