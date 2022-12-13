ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

WBTV

Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Builder

Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Charlotte Stories

Albemarle Corp Building $180 Million Lithium Facility in Charlotte Adding 200 New Jobs At $94k Per Year

Lithium battery and technology leader Albemarle Corporation just announced plans to build a massive new advanced materials research and development facility in Charlotte’s University City. The new complex will focus on advanced materials R&D, novel process development, and next-gen lithium-ion products. Specific focuses will include; lithium recovery, improve production...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

York School District Remembers Beloved Custodian

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One is in mourning today following the death of a custodian at York Comprehensive High School. District Officials say Al Palmer passed away Wednesday morning at the school while he was working. As of now a cause of death has not...
YORK, SC
lakenormanpublications.com

These Mooresville railroad crossings are on the chopping block

MOORESVILLE – Planned road additions on the town’s south side creating new east-west traffic routes and serving anticipated residential and commercial development will require the elimination of some long-existing railroad crossings. The proposed roads will require new crossings of Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, and Norfolk Southern policies stipulate...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
MATTHEWS, NC
cn2.com

Box of Blessings Built for Those in Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The rain and cold weather did not stop volunteers from passing out hundreds of boxes full of fresh food to give to families in need this holiday season. The event was part of York County Foodshare, which mission is to increase access to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC

