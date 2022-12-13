Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Former CN2 News Reporter Indira Eskieva Taking on new Lead Job at York Tech
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Former CN2 News Reporter Indira Eskieva, now working at York Tech as the Communications and Marketing Director, sits down with us talking about her new position at the school. Click above for more of what Indira’s career journey has been to this point...
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Clear Springs Development gives update on next phase of Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — Clear Springs Development Co. is moving ahead and making progress on certain portions of the second phase of Springfield Town Center in Fort Mill. However, other elements of phase two are on hold for now. Kerri Robusto, senior vice president for Clear Springs, told the...
Charlotte Stories
Albemarle Corp Building $180 Million Lithium Facility in Charlotte Adding 200 New Jobs At $94k Per Year
Lithium battery and technology leader Albemarle Corporation just announced plans to build a massive new advanced materials research and development facility in Charlotte’s University City. The new complex will focus on advanced materials R&D, novel process development, and next-gen lithium-ion products. Specific focuses will include; lithium recovery, improve production...
kiss951.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
cn2.com
York School District Remembers Beloved Custodian
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District One is in mourning today following the death of a custodian at York Comprehensive High School. District Officials say Al Palmer passed away Wednesday morning at the school while he was working. As of now a cause of death has not...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – “Poppyseed” Offering an Eclectic Breakfast and Brunch
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We take you inside Poppyseed Kitchen a new restaurant in Fort Mill serving up delicious eclectic breakfast and lunch items. Two families coming together after meeting at Johnson and Wales to “combine passion in hospitality” serving good food that they would want to eat.
6 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including several right here in North Carolina.
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
lakenormanpublications.com
These Mooresville railroad crossings are on the chopping block
MOORESVILLE – Planned road additions on the town’s south side creating new east-west traffic routes and serving anticipated residential and commercial development will require the elimination of some long-existing railroad crossings. The proposed roads will require new crossings of Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, and Norfolk Southern policies stipulate...
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
cn2.com
“Mercy House” Providing Care to Terminally Sick Homeless, Needs Funding
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Mercy House, a final resting place for terminally ill homeless people, is in major need of financial support this holiday season. The organization provides all the comforts of home through volunteers and donations in making those given 6 months or less to live hope and family.
cn2.com
Clover School District Breaks Ground On Bethany Elementary Expansion Project
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Class is getting a little more roomy for students at Bethany Elementary School. Clover School District is expanding the school into the vacant lot next door, located on Maynard Grayson Road, officially broke ground for the project earlier today. The decision behind this project...
cn2.com
Box of Blessings Built for Those in Need
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The rain and cold weather did not stop volunteers from passing out hundreds of boxes full of fresh food to give to families in need this holiday season. The event was part of York County Foodshare, which mission is to increase access to...
mynews13.com
Business owner says new UCPS academic calendar could cost her 'about $30,000'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents in Union County are weighing in on the school district’s controversial and newly approved 2023-24 school year calendar. The new calendar, approved in an unanimous vote this week, will set the first day of school as Wednesday, August 9. The school year would then end on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
