ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Plot Spring Tour With Support From Joe Hertler, The Jauntee, Yam Yam, More

By James Sissler
liveforlivemusic.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weaa.org

Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack opens in Canton

(Canton, MD) -- Canton is home to Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack. The business opened in The Shops at Canton Crossing on Boston Street. The trendy eatery features a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window. The new location also features in-Shack dining and an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore

Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Burn Box Offers Black-Owned Pizza to Mitchellville

Across Prince George’s County, there are 21 Pizza Huts, 17 Domino’s Pizza and 14 Papa John’s. Burn Box is a locally-operated, Black-owned alternative founded in 2019 by Ryan Whitfield and Shawndell Pullam. The 1995 Crossland High graduates are proud to emphasize community impact and healthy eating in their business.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC

Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'

A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton business owner offers neighborhood residents solution to holiday porch pirate problem

BALTIMORE – More packages are delivered to homes than at any other time of the year during the holiday shopping season.Experts and law enforcement officers are warning people to stay vigilant in protecting their deliveries. Ring security camera videos from the Rosedale neighborhood recently posted to the Neighbors app show a silver minivan making stops in front of homes where packages had recently been delivered. One or two people can be seen jumping out of the van, running up to the home, stealing the package, and quickly retreating to the getaway car. Several victims reportedly notified police of the alleged porch pirates.On Twitter,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Things To Do In Baltimore For The Holidays

The holiday season is flying by as Christmas is only a few days away. Now, if you’re anything like me, you truly enjoy the season and hate to see it go so quickly. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore area braces for ice and rain Thursday morning

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy