Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Plot Spring Tour With Support From Joe Hertler, The Jauntee, Yam Yam, More

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
weaa.org
Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack opens in Canton
(Canton, MD) -- Canton is home to Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack. The business opened in The Shops at Canton Crossing on Boston Street. The trendy eatery features a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window. The new location also features in-Shack dining and an...
Wbaltv.com
Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' tour to stop in Baltimore
Janet Jackson's North American "Together Again" tour will stop in Baltimore in May. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee on Monday announced her return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will start spring...
washingtoninformer.com
Burn Box Offers Black-Owned Pizza to Mitchellville
Across Prince George’s County, there are 21 Pizza Huts, 17 Domino’s Pizza and 14 Papa John’s. Burn Box is a locally-operated, Black-owned alternative founded in 2019 by Ryan Whitfield and Shawndell Pullam. The 1995 Crossland High graduates are proud to emphasize community impact and healthy eating in their business.
Commercial Observer
Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC
Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition
BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
wypr.org
See how South Baltimore communities may transform with new plan that's 'really happening this time'
A graphic rendering of the transformed Middle Branch Park in South Baltimore includes a beach and kayak launch. Graphic Rendering Courtesy of Design company Field Operations. The residents of the neighborhoods around the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River have long felt hemmed in by highways and railroads — cut off from the rest of Baltimore City. Now, a plan is emerging to turn the area from what one community leader called a “dumping ground” to what another described as “Baltimore’s next great waterfront.” This isn’t the first plan to transform these communities. It’s just one of many that dates back more than a century to the days of the Olmstead Company, founded by urban planner Frederick Law Olmstead, none of which have gone much of anywhere.
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
Baltimore City rec centers to offer Winter Break Camp
School will be out soon, but Baltimore City students still have a place to go during the days they have off.
The Christmas Lights King of Quarterfield
Some people want more cowbells, but Joey Lupo wanted more lights. The 21-year-old College Park senior from Severn has landed his home on the "must go to see house list" this Christmas.
Canton business owner offers neighborhood residents solution to holiday porch pirate problem
BALTIMORE – More packages are delivered to homes than at any other time of the year during the holiday shopping season.Experts and law enforcement officers are warning people to stay vigilant in protecting their deliveries. Ring security camera videos from the Rosedale neighborhood recently posted to the Neighbors app show a silver minivan making stops in front of homes where packages had recently been delivered. One or two people can be seen jumping out of the van, running up to the home, stealing the package, and quickly retreating to the getaway car. Several victims reportedly notified police of the alleged porch pirates.On Twitter,...
wolbbaltimore.com
Things To Do In Baltimore For The Holidays
The holiday season is flying by as Christmas is only a few days away. Now, if you’re anything like me, you truly enjoy the season and hate to see it go so quickly. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
foxbaltimore.com
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia
A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.
BPD: Recent rideshare robberies part of an organized operation with minors
A Baltimore woman is the latest victim in a series of rideshare carjackings across the city. A driver is sharing his concern that without proper measures put in place, he could be next.
19thnews.org
A student mom’s dreams of college felt ‘impossible.’ So she built a community of mentors to help her get there.
BALTIMORE — At 8:45 on a Thursday morning in May, 20-year-old Sarah Turner stands at the stove preparing two meals at once: eggs for her son Noah’s breakfast and a grilled cheese sandwich for his lunch. Noah sits expectantly at the dining room table. The 3-year-old boy —...
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore area braces for ice and rain Thursday morning
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will start out cold in the morning then it will be partly cloudy with temps in the low 40's as the area prepares for the ice and rain on Thursday. It will start overnight after 3 a.m. with freezing rain and sleet in the morning. A glaze of ice is possible especially in the areas north and west of Baltimore. By midday it will transition into rain with a stronger breeze and temps in the mid 40's. The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny with temps in the mid to low 40's.
