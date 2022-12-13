Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
13abc.com
DeWine approves $4 million in Violence Against Women Act grants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Wednesday that he has approved over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. The Violence Against Women Act program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for, and providing strengthening services to, victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
13abc.com
Ohio Board of Education votes in opposition to President Biden’s proposed Title IX changes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio State Board of Education passed a resolution to push back against President Joe Biden’s plans to change Title IX. The majority of the state board opposed changing the federal anti-discrimination law to include LGTBQ+ students. Title IX, first passed in 1972, makes it illegal...
13abc.com
Bill to remove local control over flavored tobacco products heads to DeWine’s desk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - House Bill 513, which stops cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, is now on it’s way to DeWine’s desk for approval. The Ohio Senate passed the bill on Dec. 14 with the Ohio House passing it on Dec. 15. This comes after Columbus City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.
13abc.com
Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
13abc.com
DeWine announces next round of wellness support for first responder agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced a fifth round of wellness support for first responder agencies on Tuesday. DeWine’s office says 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to help support wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. These grants represent the fifth round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.
13abc.com
Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March. The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway...
13abc.com
Ohio Senate passes election reform bill with stricter voter ID rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed election reform legislation Tuesday that would create stricter voter ID rules and place further restrictions on the timeline for requesting and returning absentee ballots. It would also eliminate a day of early in-person voting. Republican state senators passed House Bill 458 Tuesday...
13abc.com
Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
13abc.com
Ohio Medicaid ripped off for millions, and counties could have stopped it, auditor says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Auditor of State released a report Tuesday looking into Ohio Medicaid recipients who have been getting payments and or benefits, from multiple states which is not allowed. Auditor Keith Faber says counties, who sign up and review Medicaid recipients had been getting alerts from the...
Comments / 0