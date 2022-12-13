ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the state Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports but hit a roadblock hours later when the legislation fell several votes short of passage in the House early Thursday.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

DeWine approves $4 million in Violence Against Women Act grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Wednesday that he has approved over $4 million in federal grants to reduce violence against women in Ohio. The Violence Against Women Act program assists local governments and non-profit community-based organizations in administering justice for, and providing strengthening services to, victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Bill to remove local control over flavored tobacco products heads to DeWine’s desk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - House Bill 513, which stops cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, is now on it’s way to DeWine’s desk for approval. The Ohio Senate passed the bill on Dec. 14 with the Ohio House passing it on Dec. 15. This comes after Columbus City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

DeWine announces next round of wellness support for first responder agencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced a fifth round of wellness support for first responder agencies on Tuesday. DeWine’s office says 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to help support wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. These grants represent the fifth round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March. The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway...
BLUFFTON, OH
13abc.com

Ohio Senate passes election reform bill with stricter voter ID rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senate passed election reform legislation Tuesday that would create stricter voter ID rules and place further restrictions on the timeline for requesting and returning absentee ballots. It would also eliminate a day of early in-person voting. Republican state senators passed House Bill 458 Tuesday...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
OHIO STATE

