TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - House Bill 513, which stops cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products, is now on it’s way to DeWine’s desk for approval. The Ohio Senate passed the bill on Dec. 14 with the Ohio House passing it on Dec. 15. This comes after Columbus City Council voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

